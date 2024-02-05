Elmore County student charged with making a terrorist threat, bringing gun to school

Elmore County High School student Antorne Lykes was arrested on school grounds Monday morning, and now he stands charged of making a terrorist threat and bringing a deadly weapon onto school grounds.

Law enforcement booked the Tallassee resident into the Elmore County Detention Center at 12:30 p.m., and he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

"It was pretty much immediately handled," the investigator on the case said. "Nothing thankfully happened, but we take all threats seriously."

Around 8 a.m. on Monday morning, Lykes allegedly turned to another student and said, "Don't come to school tomorrow. There's going to be a school shooting." According to the Elmore County Sheriff's office, a teacher and a third student overheard the comment and reported the situation to the vice principal.

From there, the vice principal and the school resource officer informed Lykes that his belongings on campus would need to be searched, including his car. Law enforcement said Lykes then notified the resource officer that he had a gun in his vehicle. The gun was discovered, and Lykes was placed under arrest.

"One of our deputy sheriffs was actually working the school security today," Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said. "I can tell you they made the arrest, and he's got two charges. It's making a terroristic threat, and the other is having a firearm on school property. He's actually a 19 year old kid, so he's arrested as an adult."

The next step in the legal process is for the case to be presented to a grand jury.

Elmore County Schools did not immediately respond to the Montgomery Advertiser's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Elmore County High student charged for threatening school shooting