WETUMPKA - The Elmore County Board of Education has expelled a student who brought a weapon to school.

The expulsion covers the remainder of this academic year, and next academic year, a BOE release said. The release did not mention the school where the weapon was found. But last week Superintendent Richard Dennis sent out a notification that a weapon was found at Redland Middle School.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office a male student was found with a 44 Magnum revolver at the school. The gun was unloaded, but the student had six rounds in his possession. No one was injured.

A juvenile petition has been filed against the student, the BOE said. Criminal charges are expected following an investigation into the incident, District Attorney C.J. Robinson said.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Elmore student expelled for bringing gun to school