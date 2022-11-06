Elmos Semiconductor SE Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Elmos Semiconductor beat earnings, with revenues hitting €120m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 14%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Elmos Semiconductor's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of €494.8m in 2023. This would be a major 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 17% to €4.36. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €482.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.15 in 2023. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €60.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Elmos Semiconductor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €72.00 and the most bearish at €48.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Elmos Semiconductor's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Elmos Semiconductor is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Elmos Semiconductor following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €60.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Elmos Semiconductor analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Elmos Semiconductor's balance sheet, and whether we think Elmos Semiconductor is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

