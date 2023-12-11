Elmsford names James Ryan interim superintendent for rest of school year

The Elmsford school district has named an interim superintendent to lead the district through the rest of the school year.

At its Dec. 6 meeting, the school board appointed James Ryan, who served as the superintendent of Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES until he retired in June, according to a news release from the Elmsford school district.

After Ronald Gonzalez's abrupt resignation early last month, Jo-Anne Dobbins, the district's director of special education and pupil personnel services, served as interim superintendent until the district could appoint someone to lead the district through the end of the school year.

Elmsford is one of only three school districts in New York, out of nearly 700, that had two budget plans rejected by voters in the spring and had to adopt a contingency budget, with no tax-levy increase, for the current school year.

Before becoming superintendent at BOCES, Ryan was superintendent of Carmel school district. He started his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Lakeland school district and held several leadership roles before becoming a superintendent, according to the release.

