Elmsford officer accused of stealing $15,000 that was dropped off at police headquarters

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah on Wednesday accused an Elmsford police officer of stealing $15,000 in cash that was dropped off at police headquarters this past summer.

School Resource Officer Douglas Ramirez, 44, was arraigned in court Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to charges of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, and official misconduct.

Ramirez had initially been charged by investigators with fourth degree grand larceny at the time of his arrest in late August before the charges were upgraded Wednesday.

He was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest. Ramirez' attorney declined to comment on the allegations.

Around the time Ramirez was handed his paid leave notice, two other Elmsford officers were placed on paid leave and given leave notices identical to Ramirez' notice. However, their roles, if any, in the case were not immediately clear.

