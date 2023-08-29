Elmsford police officer arrested on grand larceny charges

Elmsford Police Officer Douglas Ramirez was arrested Monday by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office on a charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree, according to a charging document filed in the case.

It was not immediately clear what the charges pertained to. Ramirez, 44, had been working as a school resource officer within the Elmsford public school district.

Elmsford Village Hall, photographed Nov. 15, 2021.

Grand larceny in the fourth degree is a lesser felony offense and can be charged when the property allegedly taken is worth more than $1,000 or if the property is a public record, among other reasons. Though details surrounding the alleged misconduct were not available, the charging document did list the location of the alleged theft as 15 S. Stone Ave., which is the address of Elmsford Village Hall and the Elmsford Police Department.

The Journal News/lohud made repeated attempts to reach Ramirez and his attorney, to no avail. Neither the police commissioner nor chief of police returned requests for comment.

Village Administrator Michael Mills said that Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Elmsford NY school resource officer charged with grand larceny