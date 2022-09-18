Elmwood Cemetery foreman facing larceny charges

Sep. 18—METHUEN — A city cemetery employee has been arrested and placed on paid administrative leave after a police investigation found that he may have stolen $3,265 from residents for plot fees.

Cemetery Foreman Daniel Hardacre also admitted "he had been stealing cash from the city for approximately five years and believed he has stolen no more than $10,000 over those five years," according to a Sept. 6 police report. He also told police he gave away at least three, free burial plots, including two for former city employees and one for a cousin and former police officer.

On Sept. 6, Hardacre, 68, of Linwood Avenue in Methuen, "voluntarily surrendered himself to Lt. Detective Eric Ferreira and Det. Nick Conway after being notified as to the issuance of a warrant charging him with two counts of larceny over $1,200 and one count of larceny under $1,200," according to a statement from Mayor Neil Perry and Chief Scott McNamara.

"This remains an open and active investigation," they said in the joint statement, issued Sept. 14 following an inquiry from The Eagle-Tribune.

According to the Sept. 6 police report, Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley said Hardacre had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hardacre was arraigned on Sept. 7 and released on his own personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 6 for a pre-trial hearing. Under state law, Hardacre could face up to six years in prison and up to $26,500 in fines.

Hardacre's attorney, Aylin Corapcioglu, said her client was only trying to be cooperative when he was interviewed by police and that he never meant any harm. Corapcioglu also said the investigation is still in its early stages.

"There are a lot of facts that haven't come out yet," she said.

According to the police report by Det. Conway, Hardacre admitted to stealing $3,265 between Aug. 15, 2019 and Aug. 5, 2022. As foreman, Hardacre was responsible for taking payments for burial plots. He insisted that those payments be made in cash, according to the police report.

"I asked him if he had ever kept cash a customer had given him, he said he had," wrote Conway. "At first, Dan was hesitant to admit he had been stealing cash but as the interview progressed, Dan admitted to taking cash from approximately five to six customers."

According to the police report, Hardacre told investigators he kept a $1,620 cash payment that was made by resident Robert Farelli for two burial plots. The payment was made on July 23. He also kept another cash payment of $1,600 that was made by resident Ernst Mesidor on Aug. 15, 2019.

In a third incident, resident Guy Grasso informed City Clerk Anne Drouin that on Aug. 5, he paid $45 in cash for a duplicate deed on the burial plot he has owned since 1988. Grasso said he was told that the duplicate would be sent to him within two weeks; however, he never received it

According to police, Treasurer Jennifer Finnigan said she has no record of Grasso's transaction and that Hardacre has only delivered checks to her office.

Det. David Gardner then met with Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley on Aug. 22 to discuss the missing funds from Grasso's payment. During that meeting, Crowley said she had told Hardacre that it is not "common practice" to accept cash payments.

Hardacre "admitted to taking cash for several other duplicate and transfer cemetery plot deeds but could not remember how many customers or which other customers he took cash from," according to the police report. He said he did issue receipts to customers and that he kept a receipt book in his desk.

However, when Conway met DPW Director Pat Bower at the cemetery office on Aug. 31, he was "unable to locate" the receipt book. In a later interview, Hardacre said he "did not know where the receipt book was," adding that he "did not take it out of the office."

Hardacre also told Conway that he had given away three burial plots to residents free of charge.

He said he gave a plot free of charge to William Rayno, his cousin and a longtime Methuen police officer, as well as Brian Blaney, the city's construction inspector for 42 years, and Leonard Daigle, who worked for the cemetery for about 20 years.

"Dan related that he believes he gave away 5 to 6 additional plots to people over the years but could not remember which ones," according to the police report.