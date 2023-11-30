Elmwood Elementary School clears last hurdle. How tax bills are impacted, next steps

HOPKINTON — Construction of a new Elmwood Elementary School is set to move forward after voters on Tuesday approved the $158.4 million project at the polls.

Voters approved the project, 995-634, with two blank ballots, according to unofficial results sent by Town Clerk Connor Degan. The 1,631 ballots cast represent 12.3% of the town's 13,208 registered voters.

The project needed a simple majority at the polls after achieving the necessary two-thirds approval at the Nov. 13 Town Meeting, which it easily cleared, 622-241.

The new school building, which would house grades 2-4, would replace the existing Elmwood School, which serves just second and third graders. The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) is set to reimburse the town up to $61.5 million for the project; the town will then contribute $91.2 million over the course of the project's 30-year borrowing period.

Plans for a new school have been in the works for more than 15 years, with the first statement of interest submitted to the MSBA in 2007. The project was accepted into the MSBA new school building project in 2021.

On Aug. 23, the Select Board voted 4-0-1 on the new school's $158.4 million budget recommendation. Chair Muriel Kramer abstained, raising concerns about the increase in property taxes and its effects on residents.

Hopkinton's new school will keep up with growing population

The new Elmwood building is designed to house up to 1,195 students. The current school building, at 14 Elm St., was opened in 1965 and was most recently renovated in 2006, according to the MSBA website.

But since that last renovation, Hopkinton's population has increased sharply. The number of residents in town grew by nearly 26% — from 14,925 to 18,758 — from 2010-20, according to the U.S. Census. That far exceeded state and national growth, both of which were 7.4%, while Middlesex County grew by 8.6%.

The proposed site plan for the new Elmwood Elementary School building. The design was chosen by the Elementary School Building Committee members in February.

'A great place to be': Hopkinton saw one of the biggest population surges in the state

Hopkinton reported 4,163 students in its public school system during the 2022-23 academic year, including 627 at Elmwood. Just three years earlier, Hopkinton's total enrollment was 3,862 students, with 557 of them at Elmwood, according to state enrollment data.

Jon Graziano, chair of the Elementary School Building Committee, said previously that adding fourth graders to the new Elmwood provides a "relief valve" for the district.

How will the project affect taxes?

The average single-family home in Hopkinton is assessed at $852,400, meaning a typical Hopkinton homeowner would pay an additional $945 — a roughly 8% increase from the town's average property tax bill of $11,196 — in property taxes during the peak year of borrowing. The approval also includes a $10.1 million contingency plan to protect homeowners if unexpected costs come out of the project.

The town's contribution to the project was reduced in the past few months after the MSBA voted to increase its share.

Homeowners were originally slated to pay between $106 million and $108 million, which would have led to an additional $1,100 to $1,200 per year on property taxes for the typical Hopkinton homeowner.

What happens now?

Design development is scheduled to begin in December and end in April.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to occur between June 2025 and December 2027 at a site chosen by the School Building Committee, immediately adjacent to the Marathon Elementary School.

A tentative move-in date is set for January 2028.

Voters in all precincts voted Tuesday at the Hopkinton Middle School Gym at 88 Hayden Rowe St.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: New Elmwood Elementary School work begins after voter approval