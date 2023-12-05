Elmwood Funeral Home to host free drive-thru event to handout holiday remembrance wreaths

In an effort to bring families together to remember those who have passed while infusing a spirit of celebration and community, Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park will host a drive-thru remembrance event beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.

At the event, free remembrance wreaths will be handed out to attendees to either place on a loved one's memorial marker or take home in their memory.

In hopes of reviving traditions of honoring family members during the Christmas season, the dedicated staff at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park will bring convenience to this special ceremony while preserving its message and meaning.

Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park will be handing out free wreaths for remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season. Come by the drive-thru event Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

"All members of the community are welcome - even those who do not have a loved one interred with us at Elmwood," general manager Bryan Hicks stated. "The mission of this event is to encourage families to come together and re-engage with their past, sharing stories and passing knowledge to the next generation."

Remembrance wreaths will be distributed starting at the Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 5750 US-277. Free complimentary coffee and apple cider will also be available at this location.

Families are encouraged to arrive close to the event's start time as supplies are limited.

