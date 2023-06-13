Elmwood Park gas station robbery could be connected to others, police say

Three men allegedly robbed a gas station attendant at gunpoint in Elmwood Park, and police said it could be connected to a string of robberies that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Elmwood Park police said the three men approached an attendant at the Exxon Tiger Mart on Route 46 east and showed a gun, demanding money at around 4:20 a.m. Police said one of the men pushed the attendant, causing him to injure his hand.

The attendant handed over his wallet, including credit cards and $232 in cash, to the suspects, who also took the attendant's backpack, containing AirPods and two chargers.

Exxon service station on Route 46 eastbound in Elmwood Park, NJ on Tuesday June 13, 2023.

Police said the suspects, who have not yet been identified, fled the gas station on foot on Roosevelt Avenue toward Bank Street, and potentially left the area in a car.

The Elmwood Park robbery came after reports of robberies at gas station in Garfield, as well as in Passaic and Essex counties. The Elmwood Park Police Department said the Bergen County Prosecutor's Officer is assisting the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request for information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Elmwood Park NJ robbery possibly connected to other crimes