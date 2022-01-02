Elmwood Park man allegedly stabbed mom on New Year's Eve

Law enforcement outside of a home on Martha Avenue in Elmwood Park on Friday, December 31, 2021.

An Elmwood Park man allegedly stabbed his mother with a kitchen knife Friday afternoon in their Martha Avenue home, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The details of the New Year's Eve confrontation between Emiliano Domi, 25, and his mother, an unidentified 43-year-old woman, remained unclear Saturday night.

But authorities have charged Domi with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and several weapons charges, according to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office website.

He is being held at Bergen County Jail, according the Sheriff's Office.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Steve Janoski covers law enforcement for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news about those who safeguard your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: janoski@northjersey.com

Twitter: @stevejanoski

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Elmwood Park man stabbed mother on New Year's Eve, police said