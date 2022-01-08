Elmwood Park man charged in December shooting at a bar in Montclare neighborhood, police say

An Elmwood Park man was charged Saturday in a December shooting at a bar in the Montclare neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Efrain Rivera, 50, of the 2200 block of North 73rd Avenue was charged with three counts of attempt murder in the Dec. 23, 2021 shooting at a bar in the 6900 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the person who opened fire inside the bar and injured a 26-year-old and 59-year-old man.

Rivera was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Saturday.