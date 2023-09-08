Elon Musk is a father of 10 kids. Who are they?

In an upcoming biography on tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, author Walter Isaacson dives deep into his thoughts on AI and business as well as the intricacies of his personal life and family. A recent Time magazine cover story from the writer revealed his youngest twins' names, Strider and Azure, for the first time. Here's a look at all ten of his children.

Strider and Azure

Musk shares twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, 37, an AI specialist and executive at Neuralink, a company that Musk founded. Isaacson describes her as Musk's "intellectual companion on artificial intelligence since the founding of OpenAI eight years earlier."

In the Time story, Isaacson also shared a photo of the twins, who were born in November 2021, and one with Musk's son with the singer Grimes.

X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl

Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with the help of a surrogate in December 2022. Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Elise Boucher, told Vanity Fair the baby’s name is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el,” but nicknamed Y.

Grimes and Musk, 50, had a son in May 2021. Originally named X Æ A-12, the child, whom they call X, had to have his name officially changed to X Æ A-Xii in order to be in line with California laws about birth certificates.

The child’s name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve,” Musk said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast shortly after his birth.

“First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name,” he said. “It’s just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, ‘A-12’ is my contribution.”

Griffin, Xavier and Nevada

The business mogul and his first wife, Justine Wilson, had twin boys, Griffin and Xavier, in 2004. That came after the couple had a son named Nevada in 2002 who died from sudden infant death syndrome as an infant.

“My firstborn son died in my arms,” Musk wrote in an email exchange reported by Business Insider earlier this year. “I felt his heartbeat.”

Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

After having twins, Musk and Wilson had triplets — all boys — in 2006. Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008.

Musk also has a colorful romantic history. After he divorced Wilson, he married actor Tallulah Riley in 2010. They divorced in 2012, married again in 2013, then divorced a second time in 2016.

He and Grimes split in September 2021, only to get back together.

“There’s no real word for it,” she told Vanity Fair. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She also said she and Musk hope to have more kids.

“We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she told Vanity Fair.

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out — Feyd H (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

But on March 10, after the article was released, Grimes tweeted that she and Musk had broken up, again.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com