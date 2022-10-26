Elon Musk to Address Twitter Staff During Visit Friday

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, changed his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit” on Twitter, and is visiting the social network’s San Francisco office this week ahead of a court-imposed deadline to buy the company by Friday.

The company is expected to come under Musk’s ownership by 5 p.m. New York time on Oct. 28, as lawyers and bankers on both sides race to finalize paperwork. Leslie Berland, Twitter’s chief marketing officer and head of people, sent a memo to employees Wednesday saying that Musk was visiting the company’s headquarters this week, according to people who received the note.

“Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do,” Berland wrote in the memo. “For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon, and you’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Musk has told bankers he expected the $44 billion deal to close by the deadline. Banks were expecting a borrowing notice from Musk for $13 billion in debt financing, with the intention of the funds going into escrow Thursday.

