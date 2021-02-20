Elon Musk admits that bitcoin and ethereum 'seem high' in exchange with 'gold bug' Peter Schiff

Theo Golden
Bitcoin crash
Bitcoin is now trading 55,563.02, according to exchange site Coinbase. Chesnot/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk admitted that bitcoin and ethereum "seem high" in Twitter exchange with Peter Schiff.

  • The Tesla CEO retorted Schiff's claim that Gold was a better asset allocation than crypto.

  • On Friday night, bitcoin hit record highs pushing its market cap to more than $1 trillion.

Elon Musk isn't one to shy away from speaking his mind on Twitter.

In his latest social media comments, the Tesla chief admitted the price of bitcoin and ethereum "seem high" as the crypto assets hit record highs.

Last night, bitcoin smashed through the $55,000 level, bringing the crypto's market cap to more than $1 trillion. Its latest rally has largely been attributed to Tesla's $1.5 billion purchase revealed in an SEC filing on Feb 8, sending Bitcoin up 16% on the day.

Musk's comment was in reply to Peter Schiff, a well-known crypto skeptic and 'gold bug,' who claimed that gold was a better asset allocation than bitcoin or fiat currency.

Schiff's was quoting Musk's tweet that bitcoin was a "less dumb" version of cash.

"When fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," Musk tweeted on February 19. "Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'"

But Musk responded to the veteran stockbroker claiming that: "An email saying you have gold is not the same as having gold. You might as well have crypto. Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter."

An hour later, the Musk followed up with a post saying: "that said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol."

Musk/Schiff Exchange
Musk/Schiff Twitter Exchange. Twitter

Bitcoin is now trading 55,563.02, according to exchange site Coinbase. Ethereum has gained 174.20% year-to-date, now trading at $2001.77.

    Bitcoin was trading at $51,548.29 at press time, down 1.28 % over the past twenty-four hours. What Happened: The cryptocurrency’s BTC/USDT Perpetual funding rate climbed higher to 0.1543%, indicating that the market was overheated, with more buyers present. Normally, given these indications, traders might have prepared for another leg up to a potentially higher price point. Why It Matters: However, data from crypto on-chain analytics tracker Santiment revealed that Bitcoin’s social volume was trending lower. Santiment’s weighted sentiment tracking metric indicated positive commentary surrounding Bitcoin on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was lower today. While it may seem as though the crowd consensus is celebratory after #Bitcoin's new ~$52.6k #AllTimeHigh was established Wednesday, our weighted sentiment tracking indicates that #Twitter's social volume and positive commentary is down today. But if you have been #hodling pic.twitter.com/VrHHDAAEfv — Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 18, 2021 “This crowd doubt should actually instill confidence,” stated Santiment. Based on the platform's studies, negative scores are historically times to buy, while positive scores are more suitable for profit-taking. What Else: Canadian economist Hersh Shefrin shared some insight on why he believes there are so many contrasting opinions about the leading cryptocurrency. According to Shefrin, Bitcoin has behaved like a ‘high sentiment beta stock’ throughout its ten-year history. High sentiment beta stocks are typically very speculative and associated with opportunities for either making or losing a lot of money, notes the economist. “Successfully investing in high sentiment beta stocks involves buying them during periods of low sentiment because that is when they tend to be undervalued,” said Shefrin. For investors that struggle to value non-cash generating assets like Bitcoin, metrics corresponding to market sentiment can go a long way in assessing a token's fundamental value. Image: CINDX via Medium See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBill Gates Has 'Neutral' Feelings For Bitcoin But Recognizes Value Of TechnologyOver 0M In Crypto Collectible NFTs Sold Over Past 30 Days© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.