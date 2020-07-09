Elon Musk already reconsidering his endorsement of Kanye West for president

What goes up must come down. And like his SpaceX rockets, Elon Musk's support of Kanye West for president appears to have fallen back to Earth.

Musk's new-found scepticism came after West's first interview as a presidential candidate in Forbes revealed plans to run the White House like Wakanda, which would assume the fictional home of Black Panther was also anti-abortion and anti-vaccinations.

"We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated," Musk said in a now-deleted tweet, according to screenshots circulating across Twitter on Thursday.

Musk's 72-hour orbit around the "Birthday Party" presidential bid came to an end three days after West announced his candidacy on 5 July, when Musk proclaimed his "full support!"

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

In his interview with Forbes, West said "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work", called vaccines "the mark of the beast", and said that his White House organisational model would be based on Wakanda, where the crown can be won by combat.

When Twitter user @GalwayJohnC suggested the Tesla founder was too "intelligent for this BS", Musk appeared to have second thoughts.

It was a fast trip around the Sun since West posted a photo of the "boys" on 1 July, a few days before the #2020vision announcement. He was widely criticised by many on the left who feared West's announcement was an attempt to pull black voters away from Joe Biden in support of Donald Trump's re-election bid.

In the Forbes interview, West said he no longer supports Trump and that to say the black vote is Democratic is a "form of racism and white supremacy".

"A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don't vote for me, then you are not Black," West said.

"Well, act like we didn't hear that? We act like we didn't hear that man say that? That man said that. It's a rap."

When you go to your boys house and you're both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020





