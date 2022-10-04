Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against Tesla

Ira Boudway and Kyle Stock
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- This story was originally published on July 30. On Monday, Elon Musk infuriated Ukrainians when he suggested that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Dennis Levitt got his first Tesla, a blue Model S, in 2013, and loved it. “It was so much better than any car I've ever driven,” the 73-year-old self-storage company executive says.

He bought into the brand as well as Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.’s charismatic chief executive officer, purchasing another Model S the following year and driving the first one across the country. In 2016, he stood in line at a showroom near his suburban Los Angeles home to be one of the first to order two Model 3s — one for himself, the other for his wife.

“I was a total Musk fanboy,” Levitt says.

Was, because while Levitt still loves his Teslas, he’s soured on Musk. “Over time, his public statements have really come to bother me,” Levitt said, citing the CEO’s spats with US President Joe Biden, among others. “He acts like a seven-year-old.”

Before it was reported Musk had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, which he’s denied; before his slipshod deal, then no-deal, to acquire Twitter Inc.; before the revelation he fathered twins with an executive at his brain-interface startup Neuralink; before SpaceX fired employees who called him “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment”; before his daughter changed her name and legal gender after his history of mocking pronouns; before an article said SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim he sexually harassed her, allegations he’s called untrue; Musk’s behavior was putting off prospective customers and perturbing some Tesla owners.

The trends have shown up in one consumer survey and market research report after another: Tesla commands high brand awareness, consideration and loyalty, and customers are mostly delighted by its cars. Musk’s antics, on the other hand? They could do without.

Creative Strategies, a California-based customer-experience measurer, mentioned owner frustration with Musk in a study it published in April. A year earlier, research firm Escalent found Musk was the most negative aspect of the Tesla brand among electric-vehicle owners surveyed.

“We hear from Tesla owners who will say, ‘Look, I love my vehicle, but I really wish I didn't have to respond to my friends and family about his latest tweet,’” says Mike Dovorany, who spoke with thousands of EV owners and potential buyers during his two years working in Escalent’s automotive and mobility group.

Tesla has so far had no trouble growing its way through Musk’s many controversies. The dip in vehicle deliveries the company reported last quarter was its first sequential decline since early 2020 and largely had to do with Covid lockdowns in Shanghai forcing its most productive factory to shut for weeks. Competitors that have been chasing the company for a decade may still be years away from catching up in the EV sales ranks.

Musk’s star power, built in no small part by his activity on Twitter — the same forum where he’s become such a lightning rod — has contributed immensely to Tesla, especially since it’s shunned traditional advertising. His steady stream of online banter, punctuated with the occasional grandiose announcement or stunt (see: shooting a Roadster into space) keeps Tesla in the headlines. During the company’s earlier days, the trolling and glib comments were a feature, not a bug. They allowed Musk to shape media coverage and made him the ringleader for Tesla’s legion of very-online fans.

But after making Tesla and himself so synonymous with one another, Musk has waded into political conflicts, attempted to buy one of the world’s most influential social media platforms and struggled to bat back unflattering coverage of his personal life, putting the company’s increasingly valuable brand at risk.

Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here.

Jerry James Stone, a 48-year-old chef in Sacramento, California, who teaches his 219,000 YouTube channel subscribers how to make vegan and vegetarian meals, drives a Volkswagen Beetle convertible and plans to go electric with his next car. He isn’t sure yet which model, but certain it won’t be a Tesla.

“Elon has just soiled that brand for me so much that I don't even think I would take one if I won one,” Stone says. “You have this guy who's the richest dude in the world, who has this huge megaphone, and he uses it to call somebody a pedophile who's not, or to fat-shame people, all these things that are just kind of gross.”

According to Strategic Vision, a US research firm that consults auto companies, some 39% of car buyers say they wouldn’t consider a Tesla. That’s not necessarily out of the ordinary — almost half of respondents say they won’t consider German luxury brands. But Tesla does lag more mass-market brands: Toyota, for example, is only off the shopping list for 23% of drivers.

Emma Sirr, a 28-year-old worker in cloud computing who lives in Bozeman, Montana, gets around with her partner and their two dogs in a 2004 Nissan Frontier. They've been researching EVs for about three years and until recently considered Teslas the only viable option, given their range and the charging infrastructure the company has built in their area. But they refused to buy one because of Musk, their main gripes being his politics, staff turnover at the company and its cavalier approach to autonomous-driving technology.

“We took Tesla off the table from the get-go,” Sirr says. She and her partner have their eyes on the Kia Niro and Chevrolet Bolt as possible alternatives. “As consumers, our power is what we buy. I think younger generations in particular vote with their wallets, and I feel like that might come back to bite.”

Read more: Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts, and Elon Musk Notices

For much of the past decade, Tesla lacked competitors that matched its models’ battery range and other measures of performance. Consumers put off by Musk’s mischief had few EVs to turn to. As legacy automakers introduce more capable electric models, Tesla won’t have as much leeway.

“We've seen among the early adopters more of a willingness to take risks or to put up with things that are out of the ordinary,” says Dovorany, who left Escalent for an automotive tech startup earlier this year. “We're not seeing that as much with incoming buyers.” To win this cohort, automakers need to check every box, and for some, that includes employing a CEO who doesn’t share Hitler memes on social media.

Levitt, the self-described former Musk fanboy, took a test ride last month in a Lucid. He wasn’t sold on it, partly he says because it didn’t have enough cargo space for his golf gear. He’s still waiting for another automaker to steal him away from Tesla and considering models from Audi, Mercedes and BMW.

“If you take Mr. Musk and his antics out of the equation, I'm about 98% certain that my next car would be a Tesla,” Levitt says. “His antics put me in play.”

(This story was originally published on July 30. On Monday, Elon Muskinfuriated Ukrainians when he suggested that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Tesla After Stock Plunges on Deliveries Miss

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund purchased 108,380 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,833 shares, according to a trade notification.

  • Toyota Shares Pop On 17% Growth In US September Sales

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1% on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles (EV) totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20% of total monthly sales. For Q3, the automaker's sales in the U.S. fell 7.1% Y/Y to 526,017 vehicles. EV sales for the quarter totaled 111,713, representing 21.2% of total year-to-date sales. Sales in Toyota division shot up 20.8% in September, wh

  • Turkey Wants Russia to Delay Its Gas Payments Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapNo

  • VLC-developer VideoLAN sends legal notice to Indian ministries over ban

    VideoLAN, the developer and operator of popular media player VLC, has filed a legal notice to India’s IT and Telecom ministries, alleging that the Indian bodies failed to notify the software developer and did not afford it a chance for an explanation. Indian telecom operators have been blocking VideoLAN’s website, where it lists links to downloading VLC, since February of this year, VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf told TechCrunch in an earlier interview.

  • Investors in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) have made a solid return of 210% over the past five years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for ServiceNow, Inc. ( NYSE:NOW ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in...

  • Apple supplier Foxconn 'cautiously optimistic' about Q4 outlook

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global economy faces the possibility of recession and inflation soars, especially in Europe and the United States. But the company said in a statement it was "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the final three months of 2022, and maintained its full-year guidance of growth given in August, from previous guidance of flattish revenue.

  • Russia fires another general as Ukraine forces continue to advance across two fronts

    Russia fired a top general on Monday as its forces retreated on two fronts in the face of fresh Ukrainian breakthroughs.

  • Danny Masterson’s Lawyer Warns That Campaign Ads Inflame Scientology Bias

    Danny Masterson’s lawyer warned on Monday that TV ads in the race for Los Angeles mayor could inflame hostility toward the Church of Scientology, making it harder for Masterson to receive a fair trial. Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” star, is scheduled to go on trial next week on three charges of forcible rape. […]

  • Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iran citing death of Mahsa Amini

    (Reuters) -Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said. "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," the Canadian government said in a statement.

  • Zelensky fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

    Country’s leader asked his 6.6m followers which version of billionaire did they ‘like more’

  • Migrants in Italy face uncertainty after far-right prime minister's win

    Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), will become the first female prime minister in Italy’s history. Meloni’s victory now means uncertainty for those who migrated to Italy. When Baryali Waiz, a refugee in Italy, heard the results of the general election, he said he was worried.

  • Ukraine ambassador tells Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’ after Tesla boss tries Twitter poll to solve conflict

    Billionaire floated peace deal proposals on social media platform

  • FANGS, a project by ex-DotA Allstars, LoL developer Guinsoo, is in alpha this October

    Guinsoo has been at the centre of huge developments in the MOBA space. Here's what he's up to now.

  • Apple and Tesla Aren’t the Stock They Were in August. Here’s What Has Changed.

    Tesla disappointed Wall Street with deliveries and Apple's iPhone 14 demand has been in question.

  • Rivian Climbs After Ramping Up Production, Reaffirming Annual Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. rose in late trading after the automaker reported an increase in production and reaffirmed its goal to build 25,000 electric vehicles this year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Ancient Americans made art deep within the dark zones of caves throughout the Southeast

    The author examining pictographs in 60th Unnamed Cave, Tennessee. Alan CresslerOn a cold winter’s day in 1980, a group of recreational cavers entered a narrow, wet stream passage south of Knoxville, Tennessee. They navigated a slippery mud slope and a tight keyhole through the cave wall, trudged through the stream itself, ducked through another keyhole and climbed more mud. Eventually they entered a high and relatively dry passage deep in the cave’s “dark zone” – beyond the reach of external lig

  • 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini says a debt crisis is already here and a hard landing before year end is now the baseline scenario

    Signs are flashing that debt crisis has already materialized and markets will be throttled by a hard landing soon, Nouriel Roubini said.

  • FSOC: Unregulated crypto could pose threat to financial system

    The Financial Stability Oversight Council says cryptocurrencies could pose risks to the financial system if their overall scale or link with traditional banking grows without regulation and oversight.

  • Exclusive-Boeing doesn't expect MAX 10 to gain FAA approval before summer 2023 -letter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co does not anticipate winning approval for the 737 MAX 10 before next summer, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) letter sent on Monday that intensifies concerns about the company's timeline for deliveries. Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the MAX 10, which is slightly larger than current 737 MAXs in service, as well as for a smaller variant, the MAX 7. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the planes' entry into service.