Elon Musk asks Tesla employees to test out new full self-driving mode

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly moving full speed ahead when it comes to autonomous driving.

Based on an email Electrek obtained this week, Musk is searching for Tesla employees to test out a new hardware update for the currently semi-autonomous driver assistance feature, Autopilot.

We reached out to Tesla to confirm the authenticity of the email, but haven't heard back.

The new self-driving program has "over 1000% more capability than [previous hardware]!" Musk exclaimed in the email. Now he needs "a few hundred more internal participants" to test out new capabilities made possible by Tesla's neural net, which the company has called the "world’s most advanced computer for autonomous driving." Musk also revealed in an earnings call that Tesla is developing its own AI chip instead of working with a chipmaker. Read more...

