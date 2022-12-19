Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on his future as chief executive - latest updates

Elon Musk has launched a poll on his leadership of Twitter and promises to 'abide by' the result - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Elon Musk has thrown his future as chief executive of Twitter into doubt by launching a poll on his leadership of the social network.

The world’s second richest man insists he “will abide by the results” of the poll which asks: Should I step down as head of Twitter?

Shortly after 7am this morning, 57pc of more than 13.6m respondents had said that Mr Musk should step down.

Twitter users have until about 11am to take part in the vote.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Mr Musk's tenure as boss of the social network has been a whirlwind of turmoil since he completed his ($44bn) £38bn takeover in October.

He has sacked 4,000 staff - more than half of its workforce - and last night declared war on Twitter’s social media rivals by banning the promotion of their accounts from his platform.

Last week, Mr Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.

07:48 AM

Bus firms to cap fares at £2

More than 130 bus operators will participate in a scheme capping fares at £2, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

National Express and Stagecoach are among the companies which will introduce the upper limit for single fares in England outside London from the start of January to the end of March.

The cap is being backed by £60m of Government funding.

Single local bus fares in England cost an average of £2.80 but can exceed £5 in rural areas, according to the DfT.

A bus in Maidstone, Kent - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

07:28 AM

Huge week of industrial action

Businesses and ministers have to contend with a huge week of industrial action in the lead-up to Christmas.

DWP officials walk out today, followed by nurses on Tuesday, ambulance workers on Wednesday, postal workers and border guards on Friday and railway staff on Saturday.

Postal workers on strike earlier this month - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

07:24 AM

Retailers fear lacklustre run-up to Christmas

Retailers are braced for a subdued last few days of build-up to Christmas as households bear the brunt of energy and economic shocks.

Analysts Springboard said the declines from month to month from September to November and then just a modest predicted rise this month would eradicate the gains made over much of this year.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said footfall would rise in all three destination types from November to December, although would be "more subdued than in previous years".

She said it would be down by 4.5pc in high streets, 5pc in retail parks, and 10pc in shopping centres.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said:

Despite facing huge cost pressures, retailers are doing all they can to keep prices affordable for all their customers. But the cost-of-living crisis means many families might dial back their festive plans.

07:15 AM

Musk launches poll after watching World Cup final

Elon Musk watched the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Elon Musk launched his poll shortly after attending the World Cup final.

Argentina won the thrilling contest against France on penalties after the match ended 3-3 after extra time.

Elon Musk Shaking Everyone’s Hand at The World Cup. A Man of The People! #ArgentinaVsFrance #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/MU2YwphvhK — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 18, 2022

06:55 AM

Elon Musk may well be stepping down as the boss of Twitter in the near future after he launched a poll asking users on the social network to decide his future.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive asked users: Should I step down as head of Twitter?

He promised to "abide by the results of this poll".

5 things to start your day

1) Elon Musk declares war on Twitter rivals | Twitter said it will block the promotion of Facebook and Instagram content.

2) Last minute challenge to Abramovich’s telecoms deal | Truphone founder seeks to gatecrash sale of company agreed between oligarch and Turkish entrepreneur.

3) Former SpaceX executive quits British rocket start-up | Lee Rosen quits Skyrora less than six months after he joined.

4) Record central bank gold rush triggered by fears of Western sanctions | Central banks snapped up more gold in the first nine months of 2022 than all the annual totals since 1967.

5) Royal Mail shelves plans to deliver via drones as strikes cripple business | Wave of strikes hammer the company's finances.

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets dropped again as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.3pc to 3,127.78, despite China announcing on Friday that it will try to reverse an economic slump by stimulating domestic consumption and the real estate market.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 1.1pc to 27,218.28 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.7pc to 19,316.58.