Elon Musk bashes Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' saying 'Tolkien is turning in his grave'

Elon Musk criticized Amazon's "The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power" on Twitter.

The billionaire took issue with the show's male characters, saying they were "cowards."

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk isn't a fan of Amazon Studios' new "The Lord of the Rings" show, according to his latest tweets.

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," the billionaire said Monday.

In another tweet, Musk went on to write that he disliked the show's male characters in particular.

"Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both," he tweeted. "Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."

Galadriel is one of the female stars of the show.

Amazon has invested $1 billion in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series inspired by the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, and former company executives told Insider the company will use the show to determine if Amazon Studios is a worthwhile venture for the company.

Early indicators bode well for the series and Amazon Studios: the show premiered on Friday, and 25 million people tuned in to the first two episodes. Critics gave the show largely positive reviews as well, setting up Amazon for success.

"The Rings of Power" takes place 3,000 years before the Peter Jackson "The Lord of the Rings" films, and Jeff Bezos was personally involved in bringing the show to Amazon, according to Variety.

