Elon Musk begins takeover of Twitter as top executives including Parag Agrawal fired, report says

Elon Musk enters Twitter headquarters carrying a sink this week (AP)

Elon Musk’s takeover is underway after he fired three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, according to the Washington Post.

The billionaire is also said to have sacked chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, and general counsel Sean Edgett, as he moved ahead with his $44bn purchase of the social media company.

The Tesla CEO had until Friday to complete his deal for the San Francisco-based platform or face a court battle to try and back out of the purchase.

Mr Musk arrived at the company’s headquarters on Thursday carrying a sink and met with engineers and advertising executives before the firings became public on Thursday evening.

The world’s richest person renewed his attempt to buy the company earlier this month after trying to back out of the purchase.

Mr Musk agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.

Twitter then sued him in Delaware Chancery Court to force the deal to go through. In his letter to Twitter, Mr Musk agreed to pay the full price but said that was contingent on securing the necessary funding to pay it.

“The intention of the company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share,” Twitter said in a statement after receiving the letter.

During Tesla’s quarterly earnings call last week, Mr Musk admitted that he was “obviously overpaying” for San Francisco-based Twitter.

But he said that he was “excited about the Twitter situation” and described the company as an asset with “incredible potential” that has “sort of languished for a long time.”

Mr Musk has suggested that buying Twitter is the first step in creating an “everything app” he calls X, which could be modelled after China’s WeChat.

He has also hinted that the platform will protect free speech and allow the return of banned users such as Donald Trump, whose account was locked after the January 6 insurrection by his supporters.