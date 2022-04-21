Elon Musk’s Boring Co. Raises Funding at Nearly $6 Billion Valuation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah McBride
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tunneling startup Boring Co. has raised $675 million in a funding round led by Vy Capital and Sequoia Capital. The round values the startup at $5.675 billion, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Boring Co. aims to “solve traffic” by building transportation networks in tunnels deep underground. The company already has a tunnel system in place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and ferried around passengers at the CES conference earlier this year. The company aims to expand in other cities in coming years, and said it would use the new funding to “significantly increase hiring.”

Other investors participating in the round include Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, 8VC, Craft Ventures and DFJ Growth. The fresh financing comes three years after Boring Co. raised $120 million at a valuation of $920 million.

Boring’s “technology is now past the state-of-the-art, and improving at an exponential rate,” Sequoia Capital’s Shaun Maguire wrote in a blog post.

Musk has long-standing connections to Sequoia. An early Musk company that facilitated payments online, X.com, was backed by Sequoia’s Mike Moritz, although after the company merged with another startup and became PayPal, Musk would be fired as chief executive officer amid management disagreements. Sequoia’s Roelof Botha worked at PayPal as chief financial officer.

Boring has evolved over the years since its founding in 2016, when its vision was long-haul transportation over hundreds of miles. Now, it specializes in shorter trips within cities -- with some easier to work in than others. Planned projects in Chicago, Los Angeles, and a connection between Washington and Baltimore have fizzled, even as the Vegas project has won kudos.

The new funding round includes strategic investments by real estate companies, including Brookfield, Lennar Corp., Tishman Speyer and Dacra Development Corp. That could indicate that Boring Co. is trying to integrate its tunnels into new building projects, as it has done with two hotels in Las Vegas.

(Updates starting in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Stocks Advance Amid Earnings as Bond Selloff Pauses

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as a flurry of corporate earnings reassured investors that profits can overcome economic hurdles while U.S. Treasury yields pulled back. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceT

  • Jefferies Weighs Sale of Oak Hill Capital Partners Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its minority stake in private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Manageri

  • Chevrolet Seeker is mysterious crossover spotted in Michigan last month

    The Chevrolet Seeker was recently spotted in spy photos testing in Michigan, but now its details have been leaked in China, showing an SUV that slots below the Trailblazer in that market.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Lowe's Next?

    Stock splits are all the rage these days. Some of the largest and most prominent stocks on the market are getting ready to divide their market cap into many more slices over the summer. But why stop there? Several high-priced stocks seem ripe for a stock split of their own, perhaps before the end of this year.

  • Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK fund tumbles more than 60% from its 2021 peak

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is down more than 60% from its recent peak, but shares of the buzzy companies it invests in are down 70% on average, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

  • Chinese Banks Hold Lending Rates as Yuan Weakness Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks maintained their lending rates for a third month, with the central bank’s cautious easing measures and a weaker yuan reducing the scope for further reductions in borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol o

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company raises $675M to scale Loop projects

    The Boring Company, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's project to build underground highways to alleviate traffic congestion, has raised a $675 million Series C round, bringing its valuation up to $5.7 billion. The round was led by Vy Capital and Sequoia Capital, with participation from Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, 8VC, Craft Ventures, and DFJ Growth. The company says it will use the funds to significantly increase hiring across engineering, operations and production in order to build and scale Loop projects and accelerate the research and development of Prufrock, the company's next generation tunnelling machine.

  • Human toll from Shanghai lockdown fuels public frustration

    Shanghai residents feeling the strain of China's anti-coronavirus restrictions.

  • UK's Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties on visit

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defence equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills and provide brief respite from a row raging at home. On his first trip to India as prime minister, Johnson will discuss strengthening security cooperation in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his spokesperson said. Western allies have urged India to speak out against the war in Ukraine.

  • Make Uranus mission your priority, Nasa told

    An influential panel of scientists wants to see a mission to the Solar System's seventh planet.

  • Historic L.A. Building With Banksy Mural for Sale Following Tarina Tarantino Bankruptcy Filing

    Court papers value the building across from the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. at $16 million.

  • 3 Reasons Meta Platforms Is Not the Future of the Metaverse

    The metaverse is rapidly expanding in every direction, embracing all kinds of well-known brands and challenging companies to find interesting ways to bring more virtual life into the real world. One company that was late to the game, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has been trying to imply that it will be the future of the metaverse, despite being a rather late-comer to the scene. Although metaverse real estate has great potential, not every platform is going to make it.

  • Philippines Watching U.S. on Rate Move, Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is watching the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy normalization as it weighs the timing of its own interest-rate move, according to the nation’s finance chief and a central bank rate-setter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands W

  • Snoop Dogg Is Now Playable In Call Of Duty

    The “Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle” dropped on Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard today, introducing Snoop Dogg as a playable operator, meaning that he is now, alongside Captain Price and Kevin Spacey’s ghost, a part of Call of Duty canon.

  • Johnson & Johnson Suspends Vaccine Sales Guidance, Boosts Dividend; Stock Hits Record High

    "Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending Covid-19 Vaccine sales guidance," Johnson & Johnson said.

  • The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

    There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. “In just a month, the global economy has gone from showing signs of stalling growth to providing strong evidence the Earth’s economy has resumed shrinking,” says the blog. The news from the volcano dovetails with more official takes on economics from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as both institutions reduced estimates of global growth, though neither forecast a recession.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.