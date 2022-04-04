Elon Musk Brings Money, and Some Oomph, to U.S. Stock Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeran Wittenstein and Jessica Menton
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s richest man was all over the U.S. stock market on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

By disclosing that he bought a chunk of Twitter Inc., Elon Musk triggered the biggest rally in the social media platform’s shares since its debut in 2013, with nearly every other growth stock tailing on those gains-- and to boot, the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 and even the Russell 2000 too.

“Here’s a guy that just put a bunch of money back to work into the market,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading.

Sentiment was also buoyed by Musk’s Tesla Inc., whose shares rose 5.6% after posting record first-quarter deliveries over the weekend that bolstered investor confidence that the company can power through a series of disruptions.

“The headline stories are positive and they’re driven by Musk and I think it’s helped the growth space out,” O’Rourke said. “It has investors that are licking their wounds feeling a little bit better.”

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index rose 2%, while an exchange-traded fund that tracks the social media sector gained more than 5%. Among the big advancers were Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. with a gain of 4% and Snapchat parent Snap Inc. adding 5.2%. Pinterest Inc. jumped 10% and Twitter closed 27% higher at $49.97.

Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry. The stake is worth about $2.89 billion, based on Friday’s market close.

“For a stock that’s been significantly underowned, it’s a Cinderella story for the bulls that Musk has gotten involved with Twitter,” said Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst at WedBush Securities.

“Whether it’s Musk or another strategic bidder, this could really rock the social-media world. Musk isn’t going to just take a 9% passive stake and go home,” he said.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF underscored the risk-on mentality that was fanned by Musk on Monday. The fund that invests in fast-growing companies like Block Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. rose 4.4%.

Best Month

The moves added up to a strong start for U.S. stocks in April, the month that has been the best for the S&P 500 in the past 25 years.

Hopes are high that stocks will get a further boost this month even as U.S. companies start to report what damage has be done to profit margins by decades-high inflation. Since 1997, the S&P 500 has averaged a return of 2.5% in April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more: Best Month for Stocks Now Faces Off With Fed, Inflation Catch

Still, not everybody shared Monday’s enthusiasm. U.S. brokerage firm BTIG pointed out that cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, raising questions about the durability of the latest rally.

(Updates with Wedbush comments, details on Cathie Wood’s holdings starting in eigth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.

  • Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) Profit Outlook

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Snap Inc.'s ( NYSE:SNAP...

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWing LLC, which had announced i

  • What to Make of Elon Musk's Twitter Investment

    His takeover won't happen as easily as most believe

  • Renault Considers Separating Electric Car Business, Finding Partner for Legacy Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is exploring a possible breakup and initial public offering of its electric vehicle assets, according to analysts, a move that would transform the French automaker laid low by its ties to Russia. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talk

  • Stock Market Mainly Higher As Twitter Soars On Elon Musk's Blockbuster News

    In an SEC filing Monday, Musk reported owning about 73.5 million shares of Twitter. The stake is valued at $2.89 billion as of Friday's closing price.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Amazon Soared at Least 48% After Each of Its Last 3 Stock Splits: Can the Stock Do It Again?

    Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knows that it can't set the prices for the products it sells too high. This same concept applies to Amazon's stock price as well. Amazon first listed its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange on May 15, 1997.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in April

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 8.4%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Buy Micron (MU) & 3 More Semiconductor Stocks for Solid Gains

    Considering the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry, here we have picked four stocks - MU, AMD, AVGO and SYNA - that are solid bets for long-term gains.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.