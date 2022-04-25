Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44 Billion

Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44 Billion
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marita Vlachou
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Twitter’s board of directors announced that itagreed to sell the company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, climaxing the world’s richest person’s quest to acquire his favorite social media platform and take it private.

Musk and Twitter’s board were close to a deal after a meeting on Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk, who already owned about 9% of Twitter’s shares, said he had secured $46.5 billion to finalize the purchase.

The reported agreement follows Musk’s April 14 offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, or about $44 billion, to take the company private.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Before the deal, Twitter’s shares had been trading well below Musk’s offer price, suggesting investors had little confidence an agreement would be reached.

At a TED event in Vancouver later the day Musk made his offer, the billionaire acknowledged uncertainty he’d pull off a deal, but said he was pursuing Twitter because he believes “it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech.”

Musk’s interest aroused unease within the company. The day after Musk’s offer, Twitter’s board rejected it and said it would adopt a “poison pill” anti-takeover defense.

This “does not prevent the Board from engaging with parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if the Board believes that it is in the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders,” the company added in a statement.

Musk in the past has stirred trouble for himself on Twitter. In 2018, he tweeted that he had enough money to take Tesla private, but a court later ruled his claim was false and misleading.

At the Vancouver TED event, Musk revisited the controversy.

“I was forced to concede to the SEC unlawfully. Those bastards,” Musk said of regulators, according to Reuters.

Following Musk’s 2018 tweets, Tesla stockholders asked U.S. District Judge Edward Chen to stop the CEO’s “public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative.”

The SEC charged Musk with securities fraud over those tweets. Musk settled for $40 million, half of it paid by Tesla.

As part of the settlement, Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chair for three years and promised he’d allow the company to preview statements about the company.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Folds to Its Most Powerful Troll in $44 Billion Deal With Elon Musk

    Suzanne Cordeiro/GettyHe was one of Twitter’s biggest trolls, then he became its most powerful provocateur. Now, Elon Musk is set to own the company outright.On Monday, the social media company announced that it had reached an agreement with the world’s richest man to buy the firm and take it private. True to Musk’s form, the sale price—$54.20 per share—included a subtle wink at the marijuana reference “420.”The deal represents a 38 percent premium over Twitter’s closing stock price as of April

  • Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'

    "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," the billionaire said

  • Twitter is reportedly re-examining Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover bid

    Twitter may be warming up to the idea of selling itself to Elon Musk.

  • U.S. Stocks Turn Higher

    U.S. stocks flipped higher as government bond yields retreated and investors took advantage of the opportunity to scoop up shares of beaten-down technology and other high-growth companies.

  • Hybrid Work: Benefits of Going to the Office Part Time

    One legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic is that work arrangements have become much more flexible. Before the pandemic, going to the office every day was standard at the vast majority of companies. But...

  • ‘A brother in blue,’ South Carolina law enforcement mourn Cayce police officer

    Police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state joined in their support for the family and friends of Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, who was killed on Sunday.

  • ‘The Idol’: HBO “Adjusting” Cast & Crew On Music Industry Series From The Weeknd & Sam Levinson

    HBO is making major changes to its upcoming music industry drama series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. The network said it was “evolving” its creative vision for the show, which was set to feature the Blinding Lights singer, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, in his first major on-screen acting role as well as Lily […]

  • Sales Just Dipped for This Top Growth Stock, and It's not Netflix

    Streaming-industry leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is dominating headlines this week after announcing that it lost subscribers in the first quarter. Here's what it could mean for Carvana stock. For sellers of used cars, like Carvana, this coincided with two things: a drop in sales and a drop in gross profit per car sold.

  • Done Deal: Twitter Agrees to Sell Itself to Elon Musk

    It’s official: Elon Musk will buy Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the social media firm unveiled the deal on Monday, with the company accepting a deal that values it at just over $44 billion. Once completed, the richest person in the world will own arguably the most influential social platform in the world, […]

  • El Salvador extends state of emergency

    El Salvador’s congress voted Sunday to grant a request by President Nayib Bukele to extend an anti-gang emergency decree for another 30 days. The measure was approved with 67 votes in the 84-seat congress, where Bukele's party holds a majority. Bukele has used emergency powers to round up about 16,000 suspected gang members following a spate of killings in March.

  • A hacker swindled about $3 million in NFTs after infiltrating Bored Ape Yacht Club's social media accounts

    The hacker swindled 91 NFTs, including Bored Apes and Mutant Apes, worth about $3 million, crypto sleuth Zachxbt told Insider.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Recommend Avoiding This Type of Mortgage

    This includes Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman. In particular, Ramsey and Orman have both advised against a particular kind of mortgage for most borrowers. According to both Ramsey and Orman, borrowers should typically avoid FHA Loans.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • U.S. refiners set for strong start to 2022 as fuel prices surge worldwide

    U.S. oil refiners expect strong first-quarter earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel strengthened due to a steep dropoff in refining capacity and crude oil supplies tightened because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Refining capacity worldwide has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, with several less profitable oil refineries closing in the last two years. Seven U.S. independent refining companies are projected to post earnings-per-share of 61 cents, compared with a loss of $1.32 in first quarter of 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Woman escapes deadly fire but returns to wake sleeping boyfriend, Texas officials say

    Both died in the blaze.

  • Women's college basketball transfer portal tracker: Who entered and where they land

    The transfer portal is bumpin' once again this offseason with more than 1,000 student-athletes in it for the past month. Track the notable ones here.

  • Truckmaker MAN resumes production after Ukraine crisis supply gap

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German commercial vehicle maker Traton's MAN unit restarted production from Monday after a six-week gap caused by supply problems resulting from the war in Ukraine, the company said on Monday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a shortage of wire harnesses that bundle up to 5 km (3.1 miles) of cables in a car and are unique to each model, hitting the automotive sector. MAN's suppliers in Ukraine are currently able to manufacture and deliver again, albeit at a low level, the statement said.

  • Russian oil sales to India have soared since the invasion of Ukraine as the West's shunning of Moscow results in steep discounts

    India has purchased 40 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, more than double the 16 million barrels bought in all of 2021, Reuters reported.

  • 36th anniversary of Chornobyl's nuclear disaster

    STORY: How did the Chornobyl nuclear disaster happen?On April 26, 1986the fourth reactor at the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraineexploded during a botched safety testsending clouds of radiation across much of Europe and reaching the eastern U.S.It was the world's worst nuclear accident that killed 31 people right away and forced tens of thousands to flee their homesUp to 115,000 people are thought to have died of radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, though estimates vary The defunct power plant is still surrounded by miles of radioactive landRussian forces occupied Chornobylsoon after invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022but left on March 31