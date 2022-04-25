Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion, will become a privately held company

TechCrunch

Elon Musk sealed the deal with Twitter: That’s a wrap, folks — after intimately following this for the past week, we will now have to find something else to obsess over. Musk and Twitter came to an agreement at $54.20 per share, valuing the social media giant at $44 billion. Musk continued to talk of “free speech,” which has us wondering if a certain former president’s account will be reinstated.