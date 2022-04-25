Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion, will become a privately held company
The social media giant confirmed Monday the Tesla CEO and billionaire will acquire the company in a deal worth $44 billion.
On April 25, Twitter officially agreed to be taken over at $54.20 a share after Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion. That’s nearly a 38% premium over the stock price when Musk announced he’d become the biggest shareholder, according to ‘The New York Times.’
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid could be finalized this week.
Elon Musk sealed the deal with Twitter: That’s a wrap, folks — after intimately following this for the past week, we will now have to find something else to obsess over. Musk and Twitter came to an agreement at $54.20 per share, valuing the social media giant at $44 billion. Musk continued to talk of “free speech,” which has us wondering if a certain former president’s account will be reinstated.
Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said.
