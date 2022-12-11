49

Elon Musk Calls For Fauci's Prosecution, Attacks Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head

Nina Golgowski
·3 min read

Elon Musk told his 120 million Twitter followers on Sunday that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be criminally prosecuted, echoing talking points from the far-right conspiracy theorists he has increasingly aligned himself with on the platform.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” tweeted the new Twitter owner, whose message also mocked pronoun usage.

The attack came as Fauci, the nation’s top immunologist, prepares to step down from his role overseeing the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has served five decades in public health.

Musk provided no explanation for his message, but it followed a prior tweet in which he shared a meme mocking past coronavirus lockdowns. His tweet received support from far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R). Until it was reactivated under Musk, Greene’s personal account had been permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. She has also advocated against transgender acceptance and equality.

Fauci has faced intense backlash including death threats for advocating for COVID-19 vaccines and social mandates, including mask usage, that aimed to prevent the virus from spreading. More than 1 million people have died from the virus in the U.S. since early 2020.

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in October, has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing commentators like those advocating against Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in October, has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing commentators like those advocating against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in October, has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing commentators like those advocating against Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Musk has increasingly aligned himself with right-wing commentators like those advocating against Fauci. After purchasing Twitter, he removed a company policy against spreading COVID-19 misinformation and granted “amnesty” to users whose accounts had been frozen, including for posting hate speech and inciting violence. These accounts included neo-Nazis and former President Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform for using it to incite the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Musk’s attack on Fauci also comes amid weeks of turmoil at Twitter that followed his takeover, including a mass employee exodus, slowing ad revenue, a surge of fake “verified” accounts, and one study finding a rise in racial slurs on the site.

After founding members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council resigned earlier this month, Musk hit back by accusing them of criminally refusing to take action on child exploitation. This came in response to a right-wing conspiracy theorist saying the former employees “all belong in jail.” Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey directly responded, calling the allegations false.

Musk on Saturday also baselessly accused Twitter’s former safety head, Yoel Roth, of supporting online child sexualization.

Musk accused Roth, who resigned last month, of advocating for children being able to use adult websites, like Grindr, in a Ph.D. thesis. According to a snippet of the thesis shared by Musk, Roth argued that young adults will continue to use the hookup site, despite it likely not being safe or age-appropriate for them, and so more safeguards should be added for them.

Roth did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Musk’s attack on Roth is reminiscent of a 2018 incident in which the billionaire was sued after baselessly calling a British cave explorer, who was involved in the rescue of Thai children trapped in a cave, a “pedo guy.” Musk argued in court that his comment, an apparent response to the explorer claiming that Musk was only offering to help the rescue as a “PR stunt,” wasn’t meant to be taken literally.

Musk reportedly paid a private investigator $50,000 to search for compromising information on the explorer.

The lawsuit against Musk was ultimately tossed.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk targets Dr. Anthony Fauci in viral tweet

    "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the Twitter CEO wrote on Sunday.

  • Elon Musk tweets that his pronouns are 'Prosecute/Fauci'

    Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Sunday that his pronouns were “Prosecute/Fauci” as outgoing NIAID director Anthony Fauci faces Republican investigations over the origins of the pandemic.

  • Paul Whelan: US and Russia to explore more prisoner swaps

    President Joe Biden's administration tells Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage, to "keep the faith".

  • Chris Christie says Joe Manchin will never be a Republican

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said he doesn’t think Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would follow Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) in leaving the Democratic Party. “I’ve known Joe Manchin for a long time, he was my mentor governor when I got elected in 2009. He’s never going to be a Republican in my…

  • Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinformation: ‘I couldn’t stand there and be complicit’

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that he could not be “complicit” with former President Trump about the misinformation he spread while serving as commander in chief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci told Wallace in the interview that will…

  • Kellyanne Conway slams GOP senators who didn't stump for Herschel Walker ahead of the Senate runoff: 'Why weren't you in Georgia?'

    "Let me just say something respectfully to the 49 Republican senators: Where were most of you? Why weren't you in Georgia?" Conway asked on Fox News.

  • 21 Comforting Dinners for the Mediterranean Diet

    Balanced with veggies, whole grains and lean protein, these healthy dishes also follow one of the healthiest eating patterns around: the Mediterranean diet. Recipes like our One-Pot Arroz con Pollo and Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili are cozy and tasty evening meals to make this season. In this healthy chicken recipe, chicken thighs are infused with lemon, garlic and herbs and paired with orzo that's perfectly al dente.

  • Fort Worth man who wrote ‘Murder the Media’ at Capitol sentenced in Jan. 6 riot

    The Texas man and a Proud Boy “elder” were sentenced to four years in prison.

  • Argentina withstands late Netherlands rally, wins penalty shootout in wild World Cup quarterfinal

    Argentina is on to face Croatia in the semifinals, and two steps from Messi’s elusive glory.

  • Elon Musk says his politics are in the center but extremism experts say he's using Twitter to increasingly empower right-wing viewpoints

    Musk is more engaged in political issues than ever but an extremism researcher told Insider "any argument that he's trying to empower the center" is false.

  • Florida teacher fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed, accusing them of doing 'magic'

    A teacher in Florida was fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed and accusing them of doing "magic," according to a TikTok video that

  • LVMH’s Bernard Arnault Surpasses Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person

    Musk was knocked out of the top spot on Thursday after shares for Tesla dropped by one percent.

  • Twitter to attempt re-launch of controversial subscription service

    Twitter to attempt re-launch of controversial subscription service

  • COVID boosts life insurance demand

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three downtrodden companies that look like excellent buying opportunities for investors willing to hold them for the next decade and beyond. What makes these companies appealing is their position in industries due for explosive growth in the coming years.

  • Business Calendar: central bank finale

    STORY: As the year comes to a close -- all eyes are set on what the world's top central banks will do next. Here are the business and finance stories to watch out for in the coming days.November's consumer inflation data will be released Tuesday -- followed by the Federal Reserve's last rate decision of 2022 on Wednesday.Fed Chair Jerome Powell has hinted that it's time to slow the pace of rate hikes.October's consumer price index report showed prices rose less than expected -- with signs of slowing inflation boosting equities and knocking down the dollar.Recent strong U.S. jobs data has rekindled inflation fears.It's super Thursday in Europe -- where central banks in the eurozone, Britain, Switzerland, and Norway all meet.The latest inflation numbers have raised hopes that eurozone pressures are finally abating.And markets feel confident that the European Central Bank will deliver a 50 basis point rate move on December 15th.But pipeline price pressures remain strong -- and Europe, Switzerland, and Norway are expected to jack up borrowing costs again.Britain's grim economic situation is unlikely to stop the Bank of England from raising borrowing costs again on Thursday.Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise its key rate to 3.5% -- despite a looming recession.Surging energy and food costs propelled consumer price inflation to a 41-year high in October.Wednesday's UK inflation data may hint at price rises having peaked -- following trends in Europe and the U.S.

  • Romania defuses naval mine drifting near its coast

    The Romanian Navy has carried out a controlled explosion of a naval mine drifting off that country's Black Sea coast, Reuters reported on Dec. 10, referring to Romania's Ministry of National Defense.

  • Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing Sunday vs. the 49ers?

    See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers

  • On Eve of Lula’s Certification, Bolsonaro Says Army is Last Barrier to Socialism

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking just days before electoral authorities are due to certify Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election victory, said the armed forces are the last standing barrier to socialism in Brazil.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluFed’s M

  • Pakistan PM's son returns from exile to face graft charges

    A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020. Suleman Shahbaz reached Islamabad early Sunday and then took a flight to his hometown of Lahore after meeting with his father at the prime minister's residence, said Ata Tarar, a spokesman for Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party. Suleman Shahbaz's lawyers obtained protective bail for him from the Islamabad High Court last week that will be in effect until Tuesday.