How Elon Musk could change Twitter
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. But a watchdog group, Media Matters for America, warns that this could open the door for extremists getting their accounts restored.
Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. But a watchdog group, Media Matters for America, warns that this could open the door for extremists getting their accounts restored.
The full and often unchecked power of the prosecutor was on display when a South Texas woman was charged with murder for a self-induced abortion.
The natural gas markets have bounced from the $6.50 level during the trading session on Monday, showing signs of continuation.
The world’s richest man is buying Twitter. ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous breaks down Elon Musk’s $44 billion successful offer to buy the social media network.
We saw a new offense, a stacked WR room, and a group of quarterbacks that can air it out. Our takeaways from the Oregon spring game.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer. Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price. The deal ends Twitter's run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.
According to a source in the know, Shopify (SHOP) intends to acquire Deliverr, a privately held company which offers a fulfillment solution for e-commerce businesses. The purchase is expected to cost around $2.5 billion and could be concluded over the next couple of weeks. Deliverr’s software platform helps companies oversee the fulfillment process, being the common thread tying different warehouses together. William Blair’s Matthew Pfau calls it “very similar to the original vision of the Shopi
Rampant inflation and rising interest rates have caused many investors to rethink their positions in richly valued growth stocks. JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 187% upside from its current share price. Similarly, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron has a price target of $150 per share on Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), implying 81% upside.
A much-needed extended test of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 reveals even more to love (and a few things that could use some work) about the electric sedan.
Air Jordan. His Airness. M.J. The GOAT. Whatever name you know him by, Michael Jordan is one of the best players in the history of basketball and is considered by many (including me) to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
One of my favorite things about investing in real estate is the architecture. Most Class A real estate -- the highest quality properties in the best locations -- tends to trade at a premium value compared to less desirable properties. One property class where looks can be deceiving is manufactured home communities.
The 84-year-old star said that she's not afraid of mortality. "You can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85," Fonda said.
Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki said Vicki Thorn "single-handedly created a post-abortion healing ministry at a time when none existed."
A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.
(Reuters) -A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for not producing documents subpoenaed in the state attorney general's civil probe of his business practices, and ordered Trump to be fined $10,000 per day until he complies. Trump lost a bid to quash a subpoena from state Attorney General Letitia James, and then failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request. Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that a contempt finding was appropriate because of what the judge called "repeated failures" to hand over materials and because it was not clear Trump had conducted a complete search for responsive documents.
In the course of saving and planning for retirement, you may be tempted to use different tools to see if you're on track. In fact, all you really need to do is search for the words "online retirement calculator," and you'll get a host of free options for determining how on track -- or not -- you are. At first glance, those online retirement calculators might seem pretty useful.
Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of
The pandemic may have transformed your commute to work or abolished it. If you’re back at it, here’s how commuting can affect your health, in good and bad ways.View Entire Post ›
Reports Monday revealed that Musk, controversial billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $43 billion to buy Twitter.
Ahead of her return to the UK to both live and work, Sharon Osbourne has given a detailed account of her abrupt departure from CBS’s The Talk last year. When Piers Morgan notoriously voiced his disbelief in what Meghan Markle had to say about her mental health to Oprah Winfrey and faced thousands of complaints […]
Here is one wide receiver for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to target in every round of the 2022 NFL draft.