Elon Musk’s child seeks name change to reflect gender identity, cut ties with father

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Elon Musk's transgender daughter filed a name change request to reflect her gender identity and also remove her last name to sever ties with her business mogul father.

According to court documents filed April 18 from the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, obtained by USA TODAY, Musk's 18-year-old daughter said in the petition for a new birth certificate that the decision to change her name was twofold: To reflect her gender identity and because, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

A hearing is slated for Friday on the name change and the online court documents were surfaced Monday by several media platforms.

Musk's daughter's previous name reflected on her birth certificate was formerly Xavier Alexander Musk. Her new requested name was redacted in online documents. Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. Musk had six children with the Canadian author. The former couple's first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died of sudden infant death syndrome at only 10 weeks.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, is currently attempting a $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Twitter. His comments on transgender individuals drew controversy in 2020 when he tweeted, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk's transgender child seeks name change to cut ties with him

