Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelgänger calms down after receiving Dogecoins in viral TikTok

Yilong Ma, the viral Chinese doppelgänger of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, has gone viral again, this time for a skit posted on TikTok about Dogecoins and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

The short video, which has been viewed over 2.7 million times as of this writing, was uploaded to the viral doppelgänger’s TikTok channel, @mayilong0, on Wednesday.

In the clip, Ma can be seen entering a fit of road rage as he rushes to confront a driver, who is filming the skit, for honking at him.

The internet star, who describes himself as a “parody” of Elon Musk and “younger” than him in his TikTok bio, yells at the driver, who then offers to pay him off with paper bills.

Infuriated by the offer, Ma takes the paper bills and immediately throws them back to the driver, yelling, “money, no!”

His face then brightens up when the driver brings out two “Dogecoins.”

“Oh my God,” Ma says in delight. “I love you,” he adds with a smile after checking the coins.

Ma’s day becomes even better after the driver hands him a printout of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

“Monkey and dog currency. Oh yeah,” he says with much gusto.

Ma first went viral for a video uploaded to Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, that was reshared on Facebook in December 2021.

After noting his uncanny resemblance to the Tesla and Twitter CEO, many social media users began calling him “Yi Long Musk.”

Months after Ma went viral, Musk took to Twitter and said he would “like to meet” his doppelgänger “if he is real.”

“Hard to tell with DeepFakes these days,” he added, referring to digitally altered videos used to replicate a person’s likeness.

Ma was eventually banned on Douyin. The reason for the ban was unclear beyond the explanation of “violating community guidelines.”