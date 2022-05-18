Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelgänger ‘Yi Long Musk’ gets banned on Douyin

Elon Musk’s viral doppelgänger, affectionately known online as “Yi Long Musk,” has reportedly been banned from Chinese social media.

The Douyin account of the Chinese social media star, whose true identity remains shrouded in mystery, has been wiped clean of content, according to Radii China. Although his Weibo account is still up, it appears to be inactive and only has three posts.

Although Radii stated that Yi Long Musk's ban was a result of “violating community guidelines," the media outlet did not specify which rules the viral star broke.

Yi Long Musk first went viral on Douyin before a video of him started circulating on Western social media platforms in December 2021. Many social media users began calling him by his online alias due to his uncanny resemblance to Elon Musk.

The 50-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO first acknowledged this resemblance late last year, even jokingly wondering on Twitter if he is “partly Chinese.” Last week, he expressed his desire to finally meet his online doppelgänger.

Featured Image via @马一龙0

