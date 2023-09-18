Elon Musk criticises Ukrainian counteroffensive: So much death for so little

Elon Musk, a US billionaire and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, believes that many lives are being lost in Ukraine's counteroffensive for the sake of minor territorial gains.

Source: Musk, commenting on a tweet by American economist David Sacks

Details: US economist David Sacks posted a map of the fighting in Ukraine, claiming that "Ukrainian territorial gains from their much-vaunted counteroffensive [highlighted in blue] are so miniscule they can barely be seen on a map."

Musk replied: "So much death for so little [territory]".

Previously: Earlier, Musk had called for a "truce" between Ukraine and Russia, arguing that "every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing".

Afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Musk a talented and outstanding person.

Background:

CNN, which obtained an excerpt of Musk's biography written by American journalist and author Walter Isaacson, reported that in 2022, Musk supposedly secretly ordered the disconnection of Starlink communications off the coast of Crimea to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the Russian navy in the city of Sevastopol.

Musk confirmed the disruption of the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea. The billionaire said he did not switch off Starlink satellite communications for the drones but refused to turn them on at Ukraine's request. He also reiterates the "need for a truce".

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said the information that the billionaire ordered Starlink to be turned off over Crimea to disrupt the attack on the Russian fleet should be carefully checked out.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has demanded an investigation into SpaceX.

On the night of 12-13 September, Starlink also had a significant outage during an attack on the bay in Sevastopol.

