Elon Musk’s dad reveals why he’s not proud of his son

Elon Musk’s father doesn’t understand why his son has the world atwitter.

In a wide-ranging interview on the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Monday, Errol Musk revealed he’s not proud of billionaire son, noting that even Elon himself is displeased with his own progress.

“Your offspring is a genius,” presenter Jackie O said in a conversation with the South African septuagenarian. “He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?”

“No,” Errol responded bluntly. “You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Errol also hit out at his son’s weight, citing a recent photo of him shirtless aboard a boat in Greece.

“Elon is very strongly built but he’s been eating badly,” he said while encouraging him to use a weight loss product called garcinia cambogia.

Elon is Errol’s eldest son with his first wife, Maye Musk. They also share a daughter, Tosca, and another son, Kimbal. While acknowledging the SpaceX founder has a great deal of accomplishments on his resume, he called Kimbal his “pride and joy.”

The younger Musk brother is a chef and restaurateur who operates The Kitchen Restaurant Group. His estimated net worth stands around $700 million, compared with Elon’s $271.2 billion. He’s married to Cristiana Wyly, with whom he shares three children.

Errol went on to say Kimbal has been lucky with his marriage, but expressed concern that Elon may never be able to settle down.

“He has to find a woman to give up what she’s doing, and that’s not easy,” Errol said in the interview.

Elon Musk has been married three times — first to Justine Wilson, and then twice to Talulah Riley. He has also been romantically linked with a string of celebrities, including the musician Grimes.

———