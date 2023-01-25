Elon Musk declares fired Rick and Morty co-creator charged with domestic abuse was ‘heart of the show’

Elon Musk has claimed disgraced Rick and Morty co-creator is the “heart of the show”, following Adult Swim’s announcement that it has “ended its association” with Justin Roiland.

Roiland’s firing comes just weeks after it was reported that the former co-creator and star of the adult cartoon series was facing charges of domestic abuse in connection with a 2020 incident.

The Independent has contacted Roiland’s representatives for comment.

Along with the news, the network confirmed that the popular show would continue on without Roiland, who voiced the titular characters, grandfather Rick and grandson Morty.

YouTuber Tim Pool responded to Adult Swim’s statement, questioning, “how lol. Justin is rick *and* morty”, with Musk adding: “He is also the heart of the show.”

A criminal complaint seen by NBC News reportedly showed Roiland charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges were filed by a woman Roiland had apparently been dating at the time.

Roiland’s attorney T Edward Welbourn previously said that media coverage of the case has been “inaccurate”.

“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence,” he said in a statement.

A trial date has not yet been set, however, another pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 27 April.

Roiland is currently free after posting bail on 13 August 2020 for $50,000 (£40,900). He was arraigned in October that year.

Rick and Morty first premiered in 2013 and in 2018, it was renewed by Adult Swim for an additional 70 episodes. It recently aired its sixth season in December.

Roiland is also the co-creator of Hulu’s animated sci-fi Solar Opposites, on which he also voices the main character Korvo. Roiland has also voiced featured characters on Adventure Time, Gravity Falls and Fish Hooks. His other credits include The Simpsons, Robot Chicken, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Community.