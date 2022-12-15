Elon Musk didn’t cast midterm ballot, despite urging fans to vote Republican, election officials say

Twitter owner Elon Musk didn’t vote in the November midterms, despite hinting otherwise and urging supporters to elect Republican.

“Based on his Voting History Record, we do not have any information that Mr. Musk voted in the November 2022 Midterm Election in Cameron County,” election officials in the Texas county where the billionaire was registered to vote told the Daily News.

The Daily Beast, which first reported the story, was told by officials there’s no indication he voted elsewhere, either.

Musk tweeted in May he was becoming a Republican because he no longer felt a connection to the Democratic party.

“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” he said.

According to Insider, that tweet came after Musk was contacted for comment on a story claiming he’d paid $250,000 to settle a 2018 sexual misconduct claim against him, which he denies.

“Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” Musk added on May 18.

Insider’s story published the following day.

Making good on his promise, Musk said in June that he’d voted for Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas in a special election and predicted “massive” GOP victories in the midterms. Musk’s public voting history record indicates he cast a ballot in person for Flores in June. She lost her 34th district congressional seat in the November election he apparently sat out, while tweeting to his 121 million followers, “I recommend voting for a Republican Congress.”

Republicans narrowly won back the House of Representatives, while Democrats held the Senate.

Musk claimed he voted for Democrats Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, though Republican Donald Trump, who competed in both races, claimed Musk confessed to supporting his candidacy. Musk denied saying that to Trump, who in turn called the 53-year-old businessman “another bulls—t artist.”

Neither Twitter nor Cameron County election officials responded to a request for comment.