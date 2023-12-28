Elon Musk to Dogecoin creator: Portland is ‘terrible’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin creator Billy Markus both shared their negative opinions of Portland on X this week, starting a lengthy discussion about the city on social media.

The conversation started on Dec. 26 when Markus wrote the following message on X:

“What’s something that used to be awesome but now is terrible? I’ll start: Portland, Oregon.”

Feds: Drug traffickers using Honduran nationals to funnel fentanyl into Portland

Musk, who has been politically outspoken in recent months, agreed with Markus’ assessment of Portland.

“Yeah, what happened there?” Musk added.

The social media discussion was the second time in recent months that a celebrity billionaire has taken a shot at Rose City. In September, former President Donald Trump called Portland a “burned-down hulk of a city” during a “Meet the Press” interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.