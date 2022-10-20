Elon Musk’s Dogecoin & Toon Finance Sky Rocketing After Twitter News

·7 min read

Meme Coins DOGE VS TFT

In recent months, there’s been a lot of talk about so-called “meme coins” like DOGE in which Elon Musk claims to be a huge fan of. But what are meme coins, and what makes them so popular? In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the rise of the meme coin and what makes these digital assets so appealing to investors.

What is a Meme Coin?

A meme coin is a cryptocurrency that is based on or inspired by an internet meme. The most famous example of a meme coin is DOGE, which is based on the popular “Doge” meme that features a Shiba Inu dog. Other examples of meme coins include UBQ (based on the “Ubiquiti” meme) and COIN (based on the “Bitcoin” meme). 

The world of cryptocurrency is always evolving, with new terms and technologies being introduced on a regular basis. One recent development in the space is the rise of memecoins. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at what memecoins are and whether or not you should consider investing in them.

A memecoin is a cryptocurrency that is based on or inspired by an internet meme. One of the most famous examples of a memecoin is Dogecoin, which was created as a parody of Bitcoin. Other popular memecoins include Garlicoin, Pepecash, and Shiba Inu coin. 

While there are many different types of memecoins, they all share one key feature: they’re designed to be fun and easy to use. This makes them appealing to a wide range of people, including those who are new to the world of cryptocurrency. 

Should You Invest in Memecoins?

The jury is still out on whether or not memecoins are a good investment. On the one hand, their popularity means that they have the potential to generate significant returns for investors. On the other hand, their relatively new status means that there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding them. 

If you’re thinking about investing in memecoins, be sure to do your research and only invest an amount that you’re comfortable losing. With any investment, there’s always a risk involved, so it’s important to be aware of that before you put any money down. 

The world of cryptocurrency is always evolving, and memecoins are just one example of the new developments taking place in the space. While there’s no clear consensus on whether or not they’re a good investment, if you’re thinking about putting money into them, be sure to do your research first. With any investment comes risk, so only invest an amount that you’re comfortable losing.

What Makes Meme Coins Popular?

There are a few reasons why meme coins have become so popular in recent months. First of all, many people see these assets as a way to cash in on the current craze for all things crypto. With prices for Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting new all-time highs on a regular basis, it’s no wonder that investors are looking for any way they can to get involved in the market. 

Another reason for the popularity of meme coins is that they tend to be much cheaper than more established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This makes them more accessible to novice investors who may not have a lot of money to put into the market. 

Finally, some investors see meme coins as a way to hedge their bets against more traditional crypto assets. While Bitcoin and Ethereum can be incredibly volatile, meme coins tend to be even more so. This means that they can offer investors the opportunity to make big profits—or big losses—in a short period of time. 

Of course, investing in any cryptocurrency—meme coin or otherwise—is risky business. Prices can go up or down at any time, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll make money on your investment. But if you’re looking to get involved in the market, investing in a meme coin might be a good place to start. 

Who knows? The next big thing could be right around the corner.

Meme coins like DOGE have become increasingly popular in recent months as more people look for ways to cash in on the current craze for all things crypto. These digital assets offer investors an affordable way to get involved in the market and the potential for big profits—or big losses—in a short period of time. Of course, investing in any cryptocurrency is risky business, but if you’re looking to take a chance on the market, investing in a meme coin might be the way to go.

Elon Musk’s Support of DOGEcoin and What It Means for Crypto Investors 

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has been a vocal supporter of DOGEcoin, causing the price of the cryptocurrency to soar. While some people believe that Musk is simply trying to cash in on the hype, there may be more to his support than meets the eye. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the possible reasons behind Musk’s endorsement of DOGEcoin and what it could mean for crypto investors. 

There are a few possible explanations for why Elon Musk is such a strong advocate for DOGEcoin. First, it could be simply because he likes the coin or believes in its long-term potential. Second, he could be trying to increase awareness about cryptocurrencies in general and their potential as an investment. And third, he could be attempting to generate hype in order to drive up the price of DOGEcoin (and make a profit in the process). 

It’s also worth noting that Musk isn’t the only one supporting DOGEcoin; other celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons have also voiced their approval of the cryptocurrency. This added attention from high-profile individuals could be further driving up the price of DOGEcoin. 

Whether you’re a crypto investor or just someone who’s curious about the world of digital currencies, it’s impossible to ignore Elon Musk’s impact on the market. His public support of DOGEcoin has caused the price of the cryptocurrency to soar, and while some people believe that he’s simply trying to cash in on the hype, there could be more to his endorsement than meets the eye. Only time will tell what effect Musk’s continued support will have on DOGEcoin and the crypto market as a whole—but one thing is for sure: he’s definitely one to watch.

Toon Finance Take over

As celebrities all over the world join the world of decentralized finance coins like Toon Finance start to receive media attention from all over the world. Toon Finance is the new pancake swap-like DEX platform that will service the ERC20 blockchain. 

Toon Finance is an innovative piece of technology that breeds many veteran users and those who wish to join the team can do so free of charge. All you have to do is jump in their telegram chat and introduce yourself. 

Toon Finance will be the Meme token of the year already raising over 2 Million dollars in USD in their first week of presale. The long put off project is finally available to the public after months of preparation. 

ERC20 is a technical standard used for all smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain for implementing tokens. Ethereum tokens represent a diverse range of digital assets, including cryptocoins, loyalty points, in-game items, and other assets. The ERC20 standard makes it easier for all these different tokens to be interchangeable. 

ERC20 defines six mandatory functions that all ERC20-compliant tokens must implement, as well as three optional functions. In this post, we’ll give you a rundown of what each function does and why it’s important. By the end, you’ll have a good understanding of how ERC20 tokens work and what role they play in the Ethereum ecosystem.

What are ERC20 Tokens? 

ERC20 tokens are digital assets that are built on the Ethereum blockchain. They can represent anything from cryptocoins to loyalty points to in-game items. The ERC20 standard makes it easier for all these different tokens to be interchangeable. 

ERC20 defines six mandatory functions that all ERC20-compliant tokens must implement, as well as three optional functions. indicating whether or not the transfer was successful.

TwitterToon Finance | Telegram

Recommended Stories

  • Which Meme Coin Will Bring Bulls Back This Uptober; Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, Or Shiba Inu?

    Uptober is statistically the best month for crypto; records indicate an average 25% rise in value. So, naturally, the crypto community is eager to determine which coins could create this value increase.

  • Tesla sales climb but miss expectations

    Elon Musk's electric car firm has ramped up production as it opens new factories in the US, China and Germany.

  • Theneo wants to bring Stripe-like API documentation to all developers

    A new company is taking a leaf out of Stripe's API playbook with a platform that makes it easy for any company to create clear API documentation, while also allowing non-technical team members to contribute to the process. Demoing as part of the Battlefield 200 cohort at TC Disrupt this week, TechCrunch met up with Theneo to find out how they plan to get their slice of the $4.5 billion API management market -- a figure that's predicted to rise to nearly $14 billion within five years.

  • Hong Kong digital asset firm sets up US$50 mln fund to expand mining business amid crypto winter

    Hong Kong-based digital asset management firm JKL Group will set up a US$50 million fund to buy more mining machines to further expand its mining facilities, despite the current crypto winter.

  • AT&T Is in Talks With Investors on Fiber Build-Out

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars on fiber-optic network expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe company is working

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with rest of crypto top 10; Uniswap gains

    Bitcoin and Ether both fell in Thursday morning trading in Asia and with the exception of stablecoins, all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground.

  • Biden admin awards $2.8 billion to ramp up US EV battery production

    The Department of Energy is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to 20 companies across the US that will promote the production of materials to make EV batteries domestically, the Biden administration announced today.

  • Japanese Crypto Self-Regulatory Body to Loosen Token Vetting Process: Report

    Japan has been looking to gradually ease rules for crypto startups, with the government also considering corporate tax breaks for companies.

  • Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone

    Lenovo is showing off rollable phone and laptop concepts, and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.

  • Microsoft wants to build an Xbox-branded mobile game store

    Microsoft is developing an Xbox game store for phones, and it's hoping the Activision Blizzard deal will help.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment

    President Joe Biden announced the U.S. Department of Energy will award nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

  • Stocks have seen the smallest percentage of ‘up’ days since 1974 so far this year

    One of the most visible characteristics of the bear market of 2022 has been the stock market's grind lower. Its share of positive days is near a 50-year low.

  • Comfort station comes with painful price tag in San Francisco

    $1.7 million for one public toilet? That's what the city of San Francisco is budgeting for a single stall in Noe Valley. Sara Donchey reports. (10-19-22)

  • San Francisco building single public toilet that will cost $1.7 million and won't be completed until 2025

    A new toilet planned for San Francisco's Noe Valley Town Square will cost $1.7 million and won't be completed until 2025, according to the parks department.

  • UK Watchdog Fires Warning Shots at Snap and Twitch on Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- UK internet regulator Ofcom has criticized how platforms including Snap Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch deal with protecting users.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerAt streaming service Twitch, the watchdog said users of any

  • Elon Musk's $100 Burnt Hair Perfume, the 'Essence of Repugnant Desire,' Has Sold Out

    Multi-CEO and internet jester Elon Musk has sold 30,000 bottles of a perfume meant to smell like your head is on fire, “Burnt Hair.” Described by Musk as both “the essence of repugnant desire” and “the finest fragrance on Earth,” the “unique, limited edition, collector’s item” is now sold out, Musk announced on Twitter late Tuesday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Citizens Urged to Cut Power Use Amid Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians were warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country’s power infrastructure from Russian missile attacks, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged people to use as little electricity as possible. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Put

  • Credit Suisse scrambles to finalise revamp as deadline looms

    Credit Suisse is racing to firm up sales of part of its business that could limit the cash it needs from investors, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, with just days to go before the bank unveils an overhaul. The embattled Swiss lender wants to draw a line under a string of scandals and legal actions in a shake-up that would likely see it pare back a volatile investment bank in London and New York to focus on banking for the rich in Switzerland. The restructuring is being closely watched by Swiss regulator Finma, which is in regular contact with the bank, said a second person familiar with the matter, highlighting the sensitivity of the revamp.

  • Intel's Next-Gen Thunderbolt Can Hit 120 Gbps — Sometimes

    Intel is further detailing its next-gen Thunderbolt spec, which will support 80 Gbps transfers and up to 120 Gbps for video.