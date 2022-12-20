Elon Musk and Donald Trump: 2 disrupters face a reckoning

6
CALVIN WOODWARD
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk and Donald Trump share bestride-the-colossus egos, an incessant desire to be the center of attention and a platform to showcase their eccentricities and erraticism.

Both the Tesla CEO and the former president have used that platform, Twitter, as a sword and a shield — a soapbox to rouse the passions (and tap the pocketbooks) of tens of millions of followers and repulse the other side.

Trump weaponized Twitter before he was banned after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk was a persistent Twitter poster, taunting stock market regulators and railing against his version of conformity in numerous tweets. Then he decided to buy the platform.

Now both face a reckoning this week brought on at least in part by their use of Twitter to advance their agendas and feed their outsize id.

Trump is confronted with a select congressional committee's unanimous recommendation to the Justice Department on Monday that he be criminally prosecuted for his part in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters stirred to action that day by his public remarks, on and off social media.

Right behind that could come the release Tuesday of Trump tax returns, now in the hands of another House panel, that he has spent years fighting to keep private.

After firing about half the Twitter workforce and sowing chaos with impulsive and ever-changing policies, Musk essentially asked users whether he should fire himself. In an unscientific poll he set up, a majority of the 17.5 million respondents said he should step down as Twitter chief. No word yet whether he will honor the result as promised.

The tribulations of these two June babies, born 25 years and continents apart, may be unlike anything thrown at them before.

“The biggest thing they have in common is little experience with true failure, that is, failure with consequences," said Eric Dezenhall, a consultant to companies beset by crisis.

“Even though Trump has failed multiple times, he’s always been protected by family money and amazing luck," Dezenhall said. "While Musk is a genius, he’s had the good fortune to have built multiple businesses on government funding rather than in the bruising free market.

"Given their life experiences, how could these guys not feel invincible?”

Kindred spirits at least in part, Musk invited Trump back on Twitter shortly after he bought it. So far, Trump is sticking with his own platform, Truth Social, which has miniscule reach in comparison.

Musk's invitation was a selective exercise of the right to free speech, as he also suspended a variety of mainstream journalists from Twitter and banned links to “prohibited” social media sites like Facebook, before relenting to some degree on both fronts.

Musk was until recently the world’s richest man, with the amount verified by the worth of his stock. Trump has often argued he should be considered among the wealthiest, though behind that claim was a mirage.

Both have operated from a sense that things begin and end by CEO fiat. But Musk has also built viable companies and genuine wealth, in contrast with Trump's record of self-branding, fraught real estate deals and dubious enterprises regarding steaks, vodka or even his own real estate investor “university.”

Musk registers 120 million Twitter followers; Trump, a Republican, had 88 million when he was barred from the platform after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The site has vastly amplified both their voices, in a way that has benefited Musk's businesses and Trump's political career over the years, though at a cost to their reputations.

“A hater hellscape,” Musk called Twitter in 2017. But it also was a siren's call to him.

“On Twitter, likes are rare & criticism is brutal,” he tweeted in 2018. "So hardcore.

“It’s great.”

On that platform, Musk comes across less as the visionary engineer who made electric vehicles hot, builds reusable rockets and cares deeply about climate change than as a petty settler of personal scores who can sink into right-wing conspiracy theories and misogyny.

A month ago, teasing Trump for holding out just after Twitter agreed to let him back in, Musk posted a depiction of a woman naked from the waist down, with the Twitter logo covering her genitals and Trump, as Jesus, looking on. “And lead us not into temptation,” said Musk's post.

Both men have used Twitter to assail the mainstream media, spread misinformation, push the limits of what's acceptable in social media and engage in provocations that can make it hard to look away.

But of the two, only Trump held the power of office. For all his spacecraft, Musk's universe is much smaller. In the public-opinion influence game, it's made up mostly of tweets and corporate policy about how to manage them.

Their politics don’t match — Musk’s right-wing and libertarian beliefs come with a devotion to controlling global warming, for example, and Trump’s don’t. Their personalities differ in some respects, too — Musk admits error and even apologizes on occasion; Trump doesn’t.

Their work ethic bears no resemblance to each other.

Trump, a 76-year-old from Queens in New York City, spends most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, after a presidency notable for ample time on the golf links. Musk, a 51-year-old native of South Africa who lived in Canada as a young man, is known for working insane hours, hands on, these days in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

But as disrupters, they might as well be twins separated at birth.

"Both of these guys are free-stylers,” said Dezenhall. “There is never a plan, never a strategy, just a collection of on-the-fly tactics. This has worked out very well for them.

"It wouldn’t be the case for the rest of us.”

___

Associated Press writers Barbara Ortutay in San Francisco and Josh Boak in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • We can modify Russia gas deal away from EU - Hungary

    STORY: Hungary, a European Union member that largely relies on Russian gas and oil imports, has repeatedly said that it opposes a price cap on Russian gas.European Union ministers were meeting on Monday in an effort to agree the cap on prices.Szijjarto said: "It was important for us that, in this very bad proposal, as a small achievement we got a free hand to modify the contract. That is, we do not need to consult with the European Commission about modifications to the long-term contract with Russia -- if that becomes necessary in the case of a price cap. We will modify the contracts with suppliers as we like."

  • Government’s hydrogen boiler plan is unrealistic, warn MPs

    Plans to require that all new boilers are able to run on hydrogen within a few years are unrealistic, according to a powerful committee of MPs who have warned that hydrogen is “not a panacea” for cutting carbon emissions.

  • ‘Envelopes stuffed with €50,000 handed out by Italian MEP’

    A former MEP at the centre of an alleged EU graft scandal was captured on video handing out large sums of cash in “Santa Claus” envelopes and comparing himself to someone from the Hollywood heist movie Ocean’s Eleven, it has been claimed.

  • St. Louis agriculture giant to build $550M production facility to capitalize on plant protein demand

    Chesterfield-based agriculture giant Bunge Ltd. plans to build a $550 million manufacturing facility as part of its continued focus on producing ingredients for plant-based proteins.

  • 'I stopped saying Xi’s name out loud': Why The Telegraph’s correspondent had to flee China

    Exhausted, I slumped back into my seat on the plane. For the past few hours, I had been followed by plain-clothes police and blocked from doing much reporting. My bag had been searched and I had been told: “no filming, no interviews”.

  • Qatar Warns Brussels Bribery Allegations Could Hurt Energy Talks With Europe

    Qatar warned Sunday that an investigation by authorities in Brussels into its role in an alleged influence and bribery scheme could adversely affect energy talks with Europe and condemned a decision by the European Parliament to suspend dealings with the Persian Gulf kingdom. The European Parliament’s move “will negatively effect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security,” a statement by a Qatari diplomat to the European Union said Sunday, noting that Qatar is an important supplier of liquefied natural gas to Belgium. The legislative body last week voted in favor of a resolution calling for representatives of Qatari interests to have their security passes suspended.

  • WTO chief rebukes countries over stalled negotiations

    The head of the World Trade Organization on Monday chided countries for failing to make headway on negotiations because of infighting over who should lead them. The WTO broke a multi-year deal-making drought in June by clinching a series of agreements at a major trade conference in Geneva in June, including a fisheries deal. "Six months of not negotiating is not acceptable," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told countries in a closed-door meeting of its General Council on Monday, according to remarks relayed by the body's spokesperson.

  • Man In New York Assaulted In Anti-Semitic Attack; Attacker Yells 'Kanye 2024'

    A suspect is at large after a 63-year-old man was assaulted in New York’s Central Park, according to the NYPD.

  • Elon Musk Needs a New Twitter CEO. It’s an ‘Enormous Risk’ for Potential Candidates.

    Wall Street, Main Street, and Twitter itself were buzzing with suggestions for what kind of leader Elon Musk should tap to lead the social media platform.

  • Twitter Seeks Masochistic CEO. The Job Reports to Elon Musk.

    After a tweet poll, Elon Musk appears poised to put someone else in charge of the social media site. Here's a preview of the job listing.

  • Feds Are ‘Begging’ Congress to Stop Trump Donation Scam

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/FECWhile federal campaign finance regulators aren’t known for their aggression, things have gotten so bad that they’re practically begging Congress to give them more weapons to go after political scams—including a recurring donations scheme favored by Donald Trump that has fleeced unwitting supporters for years.But the recurring donations tactic is just one issue the Federal Election Commission highlighted last week when it published it

  • Hogan: Trump at 'lowest point ever' on day of Jan. 6 report

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever," as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as "one of the darkest days in American history." In an interview with The Associated Press shortly before the committee released its recommendations, Hogan said he believes the former president should be held accountable, after he “inflamed kind of a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy.” “I’m not a lawyer and don’t know what kind of legal accountability he should have, but I thought it was one of the darkest days in American history," Hogan said, adding that the president bore some responsibility for what happened.

  • ‘Tesla is not Musk’s private plaything’: Sen. Elizabeth Warren asks Tesla chair to address CEO’s conflict with Twitter

    Tesla Inc. is not the 'private plaything' of Elon Musk and its board needs to address it, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote the electric-car maker's chair on Monday.

  • Police officers were seen guarding a crematorium in Beijing amid reports of overflowing funeral homes due to a resurgence in COVID infections: Bloomberg

    Journalists were barred from the Dongjiao Funeral Parlor, a facility where workers said they were overwhelmed with bodies, Bloomberg reported.

  • Trump Risks Ban From Elected Office With Insurrection Evidence

    (Bloomberg) -- A special House committee’s vote to refer former President Donald Trump for potential criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol brings fresh attention to a Constitutional ban on insurrectionists holding office.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yi

  • Elon Musk Plans Twitter Polling Change After Users Vote for Him to Step Down

    Elon Musk says only Twitter Blue members will be able to vote on policy-related polls on the social-media platform in the future.

  • Republican Haters Block The CROWN Act Again

    Members of the House of Representatives want to make race based hair discrimination illegal. But Republicans in the Senate just won’t let us be great.

  • Elon Musks Asks If He Should Step Down From Twitter, Then Snoop Dogg Asks, 'Should I Run Twitter?'

    On Dec. 18, Elon Musk asked users if he should step down as the head of Twitter via a poll, and Snoop Dogg asked if he should step up.

  • Even if Jan. 6 referrals turn into criminal charges – or convictions – Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve as president if elected

    Looming large over proceedings. Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty ImagesThe criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting or aiding

  • Appeals court says U.S. cannot mandate federal contractor COVID vaccines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up to 20% of U.S. workers. A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to uphold a lower court decision that blocked President Joe Biden's September 2021 contractor vaccine executive order in those states after Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi brought suit to seek invalidation of the mandate.