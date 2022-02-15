Elon Musk donates $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
Elon Musk donated some $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity last November, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Monday.

The big picture: The donation of 5,044,000 shares to the unidentified charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 by the Teslas CEO and world's richest person were made days before he traded barbs with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over taxes, during which he declared he'd "pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

Context: The donations are part of a plan to exercise some of his vested stock options that expire this year, and to sell some holdings to cover tax obligations, per Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva.

Worth noting: In September, Musk pledged $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital hours after the Inspiration4 crew splashed down.

Go deeper: UN food chief: 2% of Elon Musk's fortune would help ease hunger crisis

