Elon Musk dropped from APEC CEO summit panel

The News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not participate in a Thursday panel on artificial intelligence at a CEO summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) meeting as planned, which the organizers said was a result of a change to Musk’s schedule. This comes a day after Musk came under fire for endorsing an antisemitic post on X.

He was supposed to participate in a conversation Thursday afternoon about “AI and the future” with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, but was replaced by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry as of Thursday morning.

In a statement to Semafor, the APEC CEO Summit 2023 said that “Elon Musk had a schedule change that prevented him from joining,” and that organizers declined an offer from Musk to appear remotely.

“We’re thankful for his offer to join the session remotely, however it was agreed among all speakers that participation would be in person,” the statement read. “We look forward to Elon joining us at a future APEC CEO Summit.”

Musk was among the executives who attended a dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday evening.