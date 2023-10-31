Elon Musk expected to attend AI summit in UK

Elon Musk at the Viva Technology conference in Paris in June

Elon Musk is expected to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence in the UK this week.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would do a live interview with the tech billionaire after Thursday's event.

The summit, at Bletchley Park, hopes to bring together AI experts and global leaders to discuss the potential risks of artificial intelligence.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to attend.

The BBC also understands Open AI's Sam Altman and Meta's Nick Clegg will join the gathering - as well as a host of other tech leaders.

One of the godfathers of AI, Yoshua Bengio, has confirmed to the BBC he will be there.

In a post on Mr Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minster Sunak said: "In conversation with Elon Musk. After the AI Safety Summit. Thursday night on X."

Recent advances in AI have been hailed as revolutionary but also dangerous - even a possible threat to humanity itself. It could lead to mass job losses and supercharge disinformation.

On Monday President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would require Artificial Intelligence (AI) developers to share safety results with the US government.

However, Mr Musk may argue for the US and other countries to go further.

In March he signed an open letter calling for a pause to "Giant AI Experiments".

In an interview with the BBC in April Mr Musk said he had been worrying about AI safety for over a decade.

"I think there should be a regulatory body established for overseeing AI to make sure that it does not present a danger to the public," he said.

Mr Musk has also pitted himself against AI companies due to the data they use to train chatbots - the software that learns how humans interacts by scraping masses of data from various sources to fuel its knowledge and interaction styles.