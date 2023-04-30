Elon Musk expects to spend $2 billion on Starship rocket after first launch explosion 'slightly' exceeded expectations

The Starship mega-rocket's April 20 launch ended in an explosion, but Musk is still hopeful to launch again this year. SpaceX; Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk plans to spend about $2 billion on SpaceX Starship rocket in 2023, CNBC reported.

In a Twitter Space, Musk said the April 20 launch that ended in an explosion "slightly" exceeded expectations.

According to the tech billionaire, there's an 80% probability Starship will make it to orbit in 2023.

Elon Musk still has big plans for SpaceX and its Starship rocket this year, despite the mega-rocket exploding shortly afer leaving the launchpad earlier this month.

In a subscribers-only Twitter Space on Saturday, the tech billionaire opened up about the shortcomings and successes of the April 20 launch. Musk said he expects SpaceX to spend about $2 billion on the Starship rocket in 2023 without raising additional funding, according to CNBC.

CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz live-tweeted the discussion hosted by the Twitter CEO.

"We do not anticipate needing to raise funding ... we don't think we need to raise funding," the SpaceX founder said, according to Sheetz.

Musk congratulated the SpaceX team on an "exciting test launch" after the mega-rocket exploded, writing in a tweet that he "learned a lot for next test launch in a few months."

"The outcome was roughly in what I expected, and maybe slightly exceeding my expectations, but roughly what I expected, which is that we would get clear of the pad," Musk told listeners on Saturday, per Sheetz.

As for a timeline, Musk said there's an 80% probability that the Starship will reach orbit in 2023, and chances are even higher for the next year.

"I think close to 100% change of reaching orbit within 12 months," he said.

At liftoff on April 20, the 40-story mega-rocket's engines sent debris flying in the air that even made its way to a town about five miles away. Then, about 24 miles above the ground, the booster failed to separate, causing the rocket to fall and leaving the SpaceX team no choice but to destroy it in an explosion.

An unexpected "rock tornado" left behind a crater and damaged the launchpad. Musk explained on Twitter that damage to the launchpad "was actually quite small" and assured it would be quickly repaired, per CNBC.

Since the launch, Musk has remained optimistic about trying again in six to eight weeks since SpaceX is working on multiple Starship prototypes. He also commended his team for their hard work during the Twitter Space.

"I thought the SpaceX team did amazing work," he said. "This is certainly a candidate for the hardest technical problem done by humans."

