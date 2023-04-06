Elon Musk fears for San Francisco safety after multiple stabbing of 'angel investor'

Bob Lee

Silicon Valley has been rocked by the murder of a cryptocurrency start-up creator whose violent death has prompted Elon Musk to question police responses to street crime in San Francisco.

Bob Lee, founder of Cash App, on Tuesday died of multiple stab wounds sustained in an apparent attack outside a luxury apartment building in an area home to headquarters of major finance and tech companies including Google.

The 43-year-old father’s final moments were captured on surveillance footage which reportedly showed Mr Lee clutching his side and walking up to a car before it drove away as he fell to the ground around 2.30am.

With detectives yet to identify a suspect, the high-profile death has forced authorities to defend the city’s justice system after Mr Musk responded to news of the murder by questioning recidivism rates and claiming that “many” of his friends have been “severely assaulted”.

“Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders,” Mr Musk tweeted at San Francisco’s chief prosecutor, Brooke Jenkins.

MMA fighter Jake Shields, a friend of Mr Lee, blamed the attack in a “good part of the city” on authorities "turning a blind eye" to thefts and robberies while legalising some drugs.

"No one should act surprised that the criminals now feel emboldened to kill people," Shields said.

Ms Jenkins, the District Attorney, said the city would not tolerate “horrific” crimes like the death of Mr Lee and that holding repeat offenders accountable was a “top priority”.

Crime data show there were 12 murders recorded by San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) in the first three months of this year, up slightly from 10 during the same period last year. There have been 660 reports of robbery and 591 assaults so far this year.

The city's overall reported violent crime rate was 21 per cent below the average of the 20 most populous US cities, according to 2020 data analysed by the San Francisco Chronicle. Property crime like theft, however, was unusually higher – 41 per cent above average.

Tech entrepreneurs grieve

Mr Lee, who had recently moved to Florida, was visiting San Francisco for his work which included roles as Chief Product Officer of MobileCoin and CEO of Present.

As well as calling himself an "angel investor" for startups – including backing Mr Musk's SpaceX and the Clubhouse social media site – Mr Lee was respected for his work founding Cash App, a mobile payment service popular in the US and the United Kingdom.

Police did not initially identify the tech executive as the victim but Mr Lee’s father Rick Lee confirmed his son’s death in a Facebook tribute in which he remembered his “best friend”.

"Bob would give you the shirt off his back," Rick Lee wrote.

"He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy. Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him."

Mr Lee’s former boss, former Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, was one of a many well-known tech figures to express shock. Mr Dorsey wrote on his social network Nostr that the death was “heartbreaking”.

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard said Mr Lee was an “incredible human being”.

“Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist,” Mr Goldbard said.

“One of the things that made him truly special was his capacity to dream big and to summon those big crazy dreams into our world.”

SFPD said: "This incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation."