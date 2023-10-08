Elon Musk flags Iranian supreme leader’s post on Hamas attack on Israel

Elon Musk on Sunday flagged a post from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that celebrated the attacks by Hamas on Israel and said Khamenei’s statement made clear that Iran’s goal is eradicating Israel.

“Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians,” Musk wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That will not happen,” Musk continued. “All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else.”

Musk’s statement was a response to Khamenei’s post, which lauded the indiscriminate killing of Israeli concertgoers and included video footage of them fleeing for their lives as gun shots were heard in the background.

“God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm,” Khamenei posted, along with video footage.

ZAKA, an Israeli nongovernmental volunteer recovery organization, confirmed 260 deaths at the music festival. There were also reports of abductions at the concert. The music festival was intended to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The supreme leader’s post had a warning that stated “This Post violated the X Rules. However, X has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Post to remain accessible.”

Musk, when he took over Twitter, rolled back several rules about speech on the platform, including unblocking some accounts that had been deemed antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

