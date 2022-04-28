Elon Musk gets 100-acre offer to move Twitter headquarters. ‘Rename it Twitter, Texas’

Following his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk has received an offer to move the social media company’s headquarters from California to Texas.

It’s not the most far-fetched idea for Musk, who announced last year he would move the Tesla headquarters from California’s Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas. A manufacturing factory for SpaceX, another Musk-owned operation, is also in the works in Austin.

A proposal Musk received from one Texan would give him free land just outside Austin.

“Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Jim Schwertner said on Twitter.

Schwertner is the president and CEO of Schwertner Farms, and he envisions Twitter moving to Texas as a “win-win for everybody,” the entrepreneur told Austonia.

“We think it’s a good idea, especially when you’ve got Samsung coming to Taylor,” Schwertner told the publication. “I mean, this area is exploding and we want to be part of this explosive growth.”

Schwertner’s offer also has the support of Greg Abbott, the Texas governor who previously called upon Musk to move Twitter’s headquarters to Texas.

Abbott doubled down in a tweet on Wednesday, April 27.

“I will declare it a “Free Speech Zone,’” Abbott said of Schwertner’s proposal of land. “Maybe we can rename it Twitter, Texas. Think about it, @elonmusk.”

Twitter’s headquarters are currently in San Francisco, and it’s unclear if Musk has any intention to move the company. Twitter employees were given the choice last month of working from the office or their own homes.

Twitter’s board of directors have agreed to sell the company to Musk, but Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said it will take three to six months for the deal to be finalized, according to The New York Times.

Others are also vying for Musk to move Twitter to their own states. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have all encouraged the billionaire to consider their cities or states for a possible relocation.

