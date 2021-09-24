Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after 3 years of dating

Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years of dating.

Musk told the NYPost that they are "semi-separated" but "are on great terms."

The couple will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, Page Six reports.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Elon Musk and Grimes have called it quits after three years together.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Page Six's Emily Smith and Mara Siegler on Friday that they are "semi-separated" but still love each other and "are on great terms."

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," Musk said.

Musk and Grimes revealed they were dating in May 2018 when Grimes, a singer, and producer, brought Musk as her date to the Met Gala - Page Six reported at the time that they had been "quietly dating" for a few weeks. The couple met on Twitter: Musk was planning to make a joke about artificial intelligence and discovered Grimes had beaten him to the punch with a character from her "Flesh Without Blood" music video.

Musk later told The Wall Street Journal that he loved Grimes for her "wild fae artistic creativity and hyper-intense work ethic."

The couple has since weathered public scrutiny, with Grimes publicly defending Musk's wealth, political donations, and treatment of employees. And in August 2018, Grimes was inadvertently involved in Musk's scrape with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his infamous "funding secured" tweet. They appeared to break up shortly after.

But they soon reconnected, and in January 2020, Grimes revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant. They welcomed a son that May, who they named "X Æ A-Xii Musk."

Musk told Page Six on Friday that Grimes is "staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room." On Thursday night, Grimes posted a video on TikTok of her trying to get X to say "mama" after she revealed in a Vogue video last week that her son calls her by her first name, Claire - Musk's voice is audible in the background.

Read the original article on Business Insider