Elon Musk helping restore internet to Tonga, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Entrepreneur Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials, while repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought.

The tsunami severed the sole fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world and most people remain without reliable connections.

A top official in neighboring Fiji tweeted that a team from Musk's SpaceX company was in Fiji establishing a station that would help reconnect Tonga through SpaceX satellites.

SpaceX runs a network of nearly 2,000 low-orbit satellites called Starlink, which provides internet service to remote places around the world.

Fiji Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum tweeted about the SpaceX work, saying the volcano's shockwave “shattered Tonga’s internet connection, adding days of gut-wrenching uncertainty to disaster assessments.”

A spokeswoman for Sayed-Khaiyum said Wednesday she was waiting for more information about the Starlink project before providing further details. SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.

Musk had earlier shown interest in Tonga's plight. Less than a week after the eruption, he asked on Twitter: “Could people from Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals?”

New Zealand politician Dr. Shane Reti wrote to Musk asking him to help provide a Starlink connection. After the reports from Fiji emerged, Reti tweeted: “Very pleased. Elon Musk providing satellite to Tonga."

Meanwhile Samiuela Fonua, the chairperson at Tonga Cable Ltd., the state-owned company that owns the crucial undersea cable, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that repairs to the cable might not be completed until the end of next week.

Fonua said the good news was that the crew aboard the repair ship CS Reliance had managed to locate both ends of the damaged cable. The bad news, he said, was the damage was extensive and his company didn't have enough cable aboard the ship to replace a mangled section of more than 80 kilometers (50 miles).

Fonua said there was extra cable aboard the Reliance that was owned by other companies, and Tonga Cable was hoping to secure agreements with those companies to use it.

A U.N. team has provided small satellites and other telecommunications support to boost connectivity and communications, said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, and more equipment was on the way.

As well as dealing with the aftermath of the tsunami, which killed three people in Tonga and destroyed dozens of homes, the nation of 105,000 is also in the midst of a two-week lockdown after experiencing its first outbreak of the coronavirus, which may have been brought in by foreign military crews aboard ships and planes that delivered aid.

Dujarric said that UNICEF had sent 15,000 rapid test kits and that the World Health Organization was sending 5,000 PCR tests.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trying time: Super Rugby scorers assist Tonga volcano appeal

    Every try scored in the first 10 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific this season will aid Tonga’s recovery from last month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami. Rugby Australia and Rugby New Zealand on Wednesday announced the “Tries for Tonga” campaign which will see money donated to the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal every time a try is scored. The Jan. 15 eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano sent a tsunami crashing onto Tonga’s coastline which caused widespread damage.

  • SpaceX's Starlink starts work restoring internet access to volcano-hit Tonga after Elon Musk offered to help

    The tweet from a Fiji official comes one week after Elon Musk offered to send Starlink terminals to Tonga to help restore the country's internet.

  • Judge dismisses Cary man's lawsuit over $100K Tesla

    A Cary businessman’s lawsuit over his allegedly defective $100,000 Tesla has been dismissed in federal court.

  • US needs to see diplomatic progress 'with our own eyes' with Russia: Psaki

    US President Joe Biden has spoken with Emmanuel Macron twice over the past week and "would welcome" diplomatic progress with Russia from the French president's visits to Moscow and Kyiv, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.

  • The CDC Is Tracking COVID In Your Toilet Water: How It Works

    The CDC is conducting a wastewater surveillance program to look for COVID-19 in toilet water, and wastewater data is now available to the public via the CDC's COVID-19 tracker. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Snubbed! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio miss out on Oscar nominations

    Did you see the powerhouse performances that missed out on Oscar nominations Tuesday? Here are the biggest snubs, from Lady Gaga to Ben Affleck.

  • Asian stock valuations dip to a 21-month low

    Valuations of Asian equities dropped to a 21-month low at the end of January, as expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, and a surge in U.S. bond yields hit the regional stocks. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index's forward 12-month P/E ratio stood at 13.49 at the end of last month, which was its lowest since April 2020, Refinitiv data showed. Last month, a rise in U.S. yields prompted money outflows from the region, which led to big declines in regional shares.

  • Lockheed Martin, Airbus pick Alabama, Georgia to manufacture new aircraft

    “The LMXT will strengthen job growth and manufacturing by drawing on the experience and talents of a high-tech American workforce in two states that are proven leaders in aviation.”

  • Psaki repeatedly grilled on why Biden Cabinet member not fired after 'disrespectful' behavior

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to say Monday if President Biden would follow through on his promise to fire anyone who treats colleagues disrespectfully after a member of his Cabinet apologized for such behavior.

  • Biden says it would be 'wise' for Americans in Ukraine to leave so they don't get 'caught in the crossfire' if Russia invades

    "The impact on Europe and the rest of the world would be devastating" if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden warned on Monday.

  • Dreaming of a Caribbean getaway? Here are the COVID entry restrictions for popular islands

    From Aruba to the Virgin Islands, entry requirements can vary among the Caribbean islands. Here's what you need to know before heading to the beach.

  • Tesla receives subpoena from U.S. securities regulator over 2018 settlement

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator related to a settlement that required Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets on material information about the company to be vetted. The subpoena by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was issued on Nov. 16, some 10 days after Musk asked his Twitter followers https://bit.ly/3opTftt if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company, triggering a stock selloff. The SEC's latest action, which was disclosed in a securities filing by the automaker, adds to pressure on Tesla from federal auto safety regulators regarding vehicle recalls https://reut.rs/3J6zUFB and investigations related to its driver-assistance software.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? China's Tesla Named Top Pick As EV Rival To Model S Looms

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, Nio earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • I'm a gay travel writer and think these are the 5 safest, most queer-friendly Caribbean travel destinations

    A complete travel guide to the best places for LGBTQIA+ travelers in the Caribbean including where to stay, what to eat, and things to do.

  • Macron: Putin told him Russia won't escalate Ukraine crisis

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis. Macron also said it would take time to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions, which represent the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

  • End to nuclear plant ban signed by West Virginia governor

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday signed a bill eliminating the state's ban on nuclear power plants but cautioned against jumping in to diversify the coal-dependent state's energy offerings. Justice said in a letter that any development or placement of nuclear technologies in West Virginia “must be done thoughtfully and, above all, safely.” Justice called the bill “a positive step” in modernizing the state's regulatory environment, but said "we must work to ensure only positive outcomes from this legislation by continually evaluating any concerns and implementing best practices in any regulation that may be required.”

  • Joe Rogan Returns to Stand-Up Stage, Mocks Controversies

    Joe Rogan returned to the stand-up stage Tuesday night with a self-deprecating set that mocked and discussed his recent headlines. Headlining an intimate show in Austin, Texas before a rapturous crowd of fans, the embattled comic and podcaster tackled his controversies — particularly the widely circulated viral video of the comedian using the n-word on […]

  • France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows

    Amundi, which largely manages assets in Europe but has a growing presence in China, posted a quarterly adjusted net income up 14% to 328 million euros, bringing its annual figure to up 37% to 1.32 billion euros ($1.51 billion). Baudson said the group would soon announce a new plan with fresh financial targets alongside a publication from its parent company, Credit Agricole. The firm said inflows had been especially high from third-party retail distributors in Europe during the fourth quarter, and that it had also benefited from good performances from its Asian joint ventures - notably in China and India.

  • Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention

    A strained Border Patrol is getting increased attention from the Biden administration after tense meetings between senior officials and the rank-and-file while the agency deals with one of the largest spikes in migration along the U.S.-Mexico border in decades. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who oversees the Border Patrol, laid out 19 ways to address working conditions after frosty receptions by agents, said Chris Magnus, the new commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. Mayorkas also issued a memo vowing to push for more prosecutions of people accused of assaulting CBP personnel in the course of their duties, an issue raised at a recent meeting in Laredo, Texas, and elsewhere, Magnus said Tuesday.

  • Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Were Seen On Museum Date During His Birthday Week

    Harry Styles celebrated his 28th birthday with Olivia Wilde at the Royal Academy of Arts on Thursday, viewing the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition.