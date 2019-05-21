Elon Musk hires man behind 'absolute unit' sheep meme to run Tesla's social media





Elon Musk has reportedly hired the man responsible for a viral tweet about a giant sheep to be Tesla’s social media manager.

Adam Koszary, programme manager for the UK’s Reading Museum and Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL), run by the University of Reading, will join Tesla in July, according to his Twitter account.

The @TheMerl account went viral in April last year when it tweeted an old picture of a large ram with the caption: “Look at this absolute unit.” The tweet has now been retweeted more than 31,000 times and has over 111,000 likes.

look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/LzcQ4x0q38 — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 9, 2018

Last month Musk changed his Twitter bio to “absolute unit” and his picture to the image of the sheep. @TheMerl returned the compliment by changing its bio photo to one of Musk.

The tweet led to a series of messages from Musk ending with one reading: “My Twitter is pretty much complete nonsense at this point.”

My Twitter is pretty much complete nonsense at this point — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2019

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. It is not yet clear whether the sheep tweet was instrumental in Koszary’s hiring.

Musk has a troubled history with Twitter. The Tesla founder now has to have his tweets checked by lawyers after incorrectly claiming on social media that his company was close to a large investment from Saudi Arabia’s largest investment fund.

Tesla’s share price has slid in recent weeks as investors worry the company is running out of cash.



