Elon Musk hits back at Joe Biden's 'buy American' promise, saying Tesla's Model 3 is the most manufactured US car in the country

Elon Musk hit back at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying Tesla's Model 3 is the most manufactured American car in the country.

The Tesla CEO was replying to Biden's tweet last week about making federal government vehicles electric, offering more manufacturing jobs, and building supply chains in the US.

"We're making "buy American" a reality — not just a promise," Biden tweeted.

Musk responded twice to the president's tweet on Wednesday — first, he linked to a US Today article reporting that Tesla's Model 3 was the first electric vehicle to reach number one in Cars.com's 2021 American-Made Index (AMI), meaning it contributes the most to the US economy.

Musk wrote in the tweet caption, "[ahem]."

Five hours later, the billionaire tweeted in reply to Biden's tweet again, saying: "Model 3 is literally the most made in America car in – well of course – America."

Musk has criticized Biden over the past few months for leaving out Tesla, while praising Ford and General Motors.

The Tesla CEO has called the president "a damp sock puppet in human form" after Biden posted a video on Twitter, saying that GM and Ford were making more electric vehicles in the US than ever before without mentioning Tesla.

"Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle," Musk also tweeted in response to Biden's video.

In early February, Biden said in a speech that Tesla was America's "largest electric-vehicle manufacturer" after facing calls to include the automaker in the national electric vehicle discussion.

