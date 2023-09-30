Elon Musk Is in Hot Water And This Time It Has Nothing To Do With Twitter



NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 17: Elon Musk arrives at the Turkish House to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States on September 17, 2023.

Elon Musk is at the center of yet another racism controversy, only this time, we’re not talking about his social media platform. On Thursday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Musk’s electric car company, Tesla. The lawsuit alleges that the company allowed pervasive racial harassment of Black employees at their Fremont, California plant.

The allegations are jarring. According to the lawsuit, Black employees were routinely called racial slurs, including the n-word, which was uttered on a daily basis. Nooses and swastikas were allegedly drawn over the facility’s public spaces, which, if true, feels like kind of a big thing for the company to miss.

This latest lawsuit only furthers concerns that Musk has no business running a social media website that already has a massive white supremacist problem.

