Elon Musk issued with legal order in Epstein case

STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The American territory wants Musk to hand over documents relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It's all part of the lawsuit the Virgin Islands has lodged against JP Morgan, accusing it of helping enable sexual abuses by Epstein on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

Lawyers allege that America's biggest bank ignored internal warnings about Epstein for several years before eventually dropping him as a client in 2013.

The bank has denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

According to the Monday court filing, Musk may have been referred to JP Morgan by Epstein.

It did not seek to question Musk under oath or implicate him in any wrongdoing.

However, the subpoena demanded any documents he has about Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking.

It also sought any communications between the entrepreneur and JP Morgan about Epstein, as well as between Musk and Epstein.

The subpoena was issued on April 28 and only came to light on Monday when the Virgin Islands asked to serve Musk by alternative means because it had been unable to locate and serve him.

In a tweet late on Monday, Musk said that the notion that he would listen to financial advice from Epstein was absurd.

Referring to Epstein, he said: "That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever."